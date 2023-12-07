Inside London's most expensive £25k per month apartments: Pico House, Battersea Power Station

Long gone is the perception that people rent because they cannot afford to buy. According to research carried out for The Times, one in 10 households earning over £150,000 annually in England and Wales are renting - with that number set to rise year on year.

"It's absolutely routine for people to pay £35,000 per week in our sector - or £1.82 million per year," says Trevor Abrahmsohn of luxury estate agency Glentree, per The Times.

While Mayfair, Hampstead, Holland Park, and Belgravia may come to mind when you think of London's most desirable postcodes, there's a new neighbourhood on the block that is breathing new life into one of London's most affluent addresses.

Battersea Power Station, which opened in 2022, boasts over 100 shops, concept stores, dining spots, office spaces and the illustrious art'otel, and is home to the reworked Pico House.

The state-of-the-art apartments in Prospect Place, Battersea, are bolstered by a rich mix of amenities and lavish design features created by Black & Milk and acclaimed architect Frank Gehry.

Yet with prime location, riverside views and light-filled rooms, this real estate doesn't come cheap, with rental properties in Pico House starting from over £25,000 per month.

Inside the elegant and artsy Pico House

The views of Battersea Power Station © PHILIP DURRANT / Black & Milk The design-led apartments boast elegant curving walls and floor-to-ceiling glazing, orientated to offer the best views of the Power Station.



Interior design details are unmatched © PHILIP DURRANT / Black & Milk Angles and edges are everything in the artsy space, which Olga Alekseev of Black & Milk described as a "fun challenge" faced by the team. "Due to the room's interesting layouts and particular angles, an intelligent spatial layout was implemented redefining the living and dining area.



Pico House is full of inter-connecting curves and turns © PHILIP DURRANT / Black & Milk "We also had to have the apartment follow the sinuous shape of the building’s exterior," she explained.

Light, bright rooms are thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing © PHILIP DURRANT / Black & Milk The studio takes inspiration from Ghery’s bright, linear architecture with a neutral colour scheme, providing a series of refreshing spaces.



Open plan living room © PHILIP DURRANT / Black & Milk Notable design points within the apartment include a well-appointed open-plan living area with a bespoke bar that encompasses a rotating door with backlit shelving, creating a place equipped for the regular entertainment of guests.

