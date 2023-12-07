Inside London's most expensive £25k per month apartments: Pico House, Battersea Power Station

Long gone is the perception that people rent because they cannot afford to buy. According to research carried out for The Times, one in 10 households earning over £150,000 annually in England and Wales are renting - with that number set to rise year on year.
"It's absolutely routine for people to pay £35,000 per week in our sector - or £1.82 million per year," says Trevor Abrahmsohn of luxury estate agency Glentree, per The Times.
While Mayfair, Hampstead, Holland Park, and Belgravia may come to mind when you think of London's most desirable postcodes, there's a new neighbourhood on the block that is breathing new life into one of London's most affluent addresses.
Battersea Power Station, which opened in 2022, boasts over 100 shops, concept stores, dining spots, office spaces and the illustrious art'otel, and is home to the reworked Pico House.
MORE A-LISTER HOMES
The state-of-the-art apartments in Prospect Place, Battersea, are bolstered by a rich mix of amenities and lavish design features created by Black & Milk and acclaimed architect Frank Gehry.
Yet with prime location, riverside views and light-filled rooms, this real estate doesn't come cheap, with rental properties in Pico House starting from over £25,000 per month.
Inside the elegant and artsy Pico House
The views of Battersea Power Station
The design-led apartments boast elegant curving walls and floor-to-ceiling glazing, orientated to offer the best views of the Power Station.
Interior design details are unmatched
Angles and edges are everything in the artsy space, which Olga Alekseev of Black & Milk described as a "fun challenge" faced by the team.
"Due to the room's interesting layouts and particular angles, an intelligent spatial layout was implemented redefining the living and dining area.
Pico House is full of inter-connecting curves and turns
"We also had to have the apartment follow the sinuous shape of the building’s exterior," she explained.
Light, bright rooms are thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing
The studio takes inspiration from Ghery’s bright, linear architecture with a neutral colour scheme, providing a series of refreshing spaces.
Open plan living room
Notable design points within the apartment include a well-appointed open-plan living area with a bespoke bar that encompasses a rotating door with backlit shelving, creating a place equipped for the regular entertainment of guests.
The flat boats an exquisite home bar
With entertaining at home becoming a weekly staple in winter, this exquisite home bar has everything necessary for an after-work tipple within arms reach.