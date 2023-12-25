Beyoncé's childhood home catches fire on Christmas Day – details

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston has caught fire in the wee hours of Christmas Day, as reported by local news outlets in Texas.

According to ABC's KTRK, the second story of the home, which is located in the Rosedale Street area of the city's Third Ward, was the one that was engulfed in flames.

The Houston Fire Department revealed to ABC13 that they received a call reporting a fire at about 2 AM on December 25, with the family currently residing in the home still present.

Thankfully, no one was injured, with District Chief Justin Barnes telling the outlet: "They did a great job. I'm going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire."

They say that the fire was quickly put out before it could cause much damage, with some of the family even including two young kids who were still in their Christmas pajamas.

The Knowles family bought the home in 1981, the year the singer was born, for a reported $64,000 per TMZ. However, they moved out a few years later, before her sister Solange was born in 1986. The home consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

© Getty Images Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston caught fire on Christmas Day

While Beyoncé, now 42, didn't spend much of her life in the home, it formed a significant part of her childhood, with many of her early home videos filmed there. And locally, the spot is considered a landmark of sorts.

The "Break My Soul" singer has often gushed about her love for her hometown, and recalled some of her favorite memories of her Houston life in a 2019 interview with Visit Houston.

"Growing up in Houston was fun," Beyoncé shared. "We always had a huge backyard to play in. My mom allowed my friends to come over all the time; it was like a continuous slumber party at our house."

© Getty Images The singer grew up in the Texas city with her sister Solange

She continued: "I had a great childhood in Houston!" providing more detail on her visits home to mom Tina Knowles, saying: "When I come home to Houston, I go straight to my mom's house to eat some home cooked food. I love to go to my church… and go up to my management company Music World Entertainment."

The global superstar added: "When I describe Houston to friends who have never been here, I first have to tell them, no, it's not like the country films you see on TV!"

Beyoncé currently juggles her life on the road with raising her three children with husband Jay-Z, those being oldest daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

© Instagram She grew up working at her mom Tina's hair salon in the city

She continued to gush: "I would have to say some of my favorite memories of Houston are performing at my mother's hair salon and the music showcases we entered trying to get discovered.

"I can recall how hard my mother and father worked scheduling rehearsals, designing costumes and booking shows. Houston is where my stage presence and confidence was developed.

© Getty Images Most recently, Beyoncé brought her acclaimed Renaissance Tour to the city

"I love Houston. Some of the best moments of my life took place there. This will always be home to me!"

