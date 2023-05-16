Beyoncé makes thrilling announcement mid-tour and looks just like Blue Ivy in adorable throwback

The "Break My Soul" singer is diversifying, and we're all here for it

Beyoncé may have just gotten back on the road with her Renaissance world tour, but the excitement doesn't stop there as she teased an exciting announcement.

The singer, 41, took to social media to share a photograph of herself caring for her hair while in her humongous dressing room with a host of products surrounding her.

With it, she included a childhood throwback from the salon getting her braids tied, looking like the spitting image of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11.

She included a handwritten message alongside it, referencing her years growing up with mom Tina Lawson, writing: "How many of y'all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?

"Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she continued.

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls.

© Instagram Beyoncé shared a photograph of herself caring for her hair

After sharing more of what she'd learned through that experience, she teased that she may be making her own foray into the world of hair care in the vein of fellow stars like Jennifer Aniston, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

"I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating," Beyoncé teased, stating how she excited she was to be "carrying on her legacy."

Fans immediately inundated the post with heart emojis and excited comments, with one saying: "​​The 'Beyoncé hair' is already the name of a look so why not go into the business already," and another adding: "I have a feeling it's a haircare line but if it was a wig line I would SCREAM WITH JOY."

The "Cuff It" singer is currently in the middle of her dynamite global tour in support of her seventh studio album of the same name.

© Instagram A throwback the singer included bore quite the resemblance to her daughter Blue Ivy

She shared one of the promotional photographs from the album era on social media in February to announce the news, featuring her on a silver horse in a barely-there diamond-encrusted outfit with a matching cowboy hat.

"RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023," she simply penned, leaving her fans in a frenzy as they immediately began expressing their excitement.

The tour is Beyoncé's first since her On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z in 2018, and her first solo outing since the Formation World Tour in 2016.

The 57-date extravaganza kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden and will span across both Europe and North America, finally coming to a close on September 27 in New Orleans.

© Instagram The singer teased that she would be starting her own hair care line

Early attendees have already given the performances rave reviews, praising the singer for her multiple incredible fashion moments, charismatic stage presence, and expansive 41-song setlist, featuring some of her biggest hits from past albums and fare from Renaissance.

