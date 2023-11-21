Shirlie Kemp confuses fans after sharing corner of cottage kitchen in new photo

Shirlie Kemp's home, named Maison Number 9, is an interior-lover's dream. The former Wham! star, who is the wife of former Spandau Ballet member Martin, regularly updates her loyal following with snaps of her inside her house but a recent photo of their kitchen had some fans confused.

The 61-year-old was keen to show off the inside of their pantry in their kitchen and candidly admitted that organisation can sometimes take a backseat when fans were quick to point out how the kitchen looked a little different.

Shirlie's photo showed the kitchen complete with beige-coloured cabinets, which differed from the usual white cabinets that the mother-of-two has posted previously on Instagram. One person wrote: "Is this a different kitchen…I loved your white kitchen." A second agreed with this sentiment, posting underneath: "I thought it was a white kitchen, too."

A third asked the same question in a comment that read: "I thought you had that lovely Howdens white kitchen?" A fourth simply put: "That's a different kitchen!!"

Shirlie and Martin decided to undertake a massive renovation project over the course of five years where they completely gutted their home, rebuilt, and decorated from scratch, and also built a cottage separate from the main house. The pantry shown in the Instagram post is in their cottage kitchen.

Meanwhile, the family's main home boasts a sprawling white kitchen complete with pristine cupboards and porcelain white worktops, adding a fresh and bright atmosphere to the house.

The central kitchen is where the family spend the majority of their time according to Shirlie, who shares son Roman and daughter Harley Moon with her husband of 34 years.

In a post shared back in June, Shirlie wrote of their large kitchen area: "Reminding myself how nice the kitchen looks when it's clutter-free. But like everyone our kitchen is the busiest room and dumping ground and I'm mostly to blame! I feel much calmer when it's empty."

It's not just the kitchen areas that Shirlie and Martin are keen to show off. Other areas of the home have been repurposed, too, such as their dining room and the couple take their followers on the journey from start to finish.

The ex-pop singer explained: "The dining room fireplace was a very dull grey stone so I did some research and found a limestone fire place paint." She added: "Have to say it's really nice, the fireplace looks brand new! Its bright and fresh & really flows better with other the rooms!"