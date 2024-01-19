Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang unveils restaurant-worthy kitchen in Kensington home

Interior expert Dara Huang has shared another glimpse inside her rented home in London, describing her kitchen as "like a Japanese restaurant."

Dara shares her Kensington flat with her seven-year-old son Christopher Mapelli Mozzi (or Wolfie), whom she welcomed with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Taking fans behind the scenes ahead of a shoot, Dara showed off a kitchen with stainless steel cabinets, black worktops and mirrored walls, creating the illusion of a very large, industrial space.

Dara showed off her kitchen on Instagram

A shelf with wine glasses and a gold light added a personalised touch to the space, which had been decorated with a large display of twigs in a tall vase.

Drawing on her successful career, Dara has ensured every inch of her home is impeccably designed, with a neutral interior creating a cohesive aesthetic throughout. She previously described her signature style as: "Clean and sophisticated with a modern edge," during an interview with Drummonds.

© Instagram Dara Huang's gorgeous living room follows a neutral colour scheme

One of the most pictured parts of her home is her lounge, which features a linen cream sofa with a Hermes blanket, a cowhide rug, an exposed cream bookshelf with a wooden ladder and a DIY fake mirrored television.

The doting mother also revealed there is a hidden feature for her son. "I have a ginormous toy closet built in the back of the room to hide all of the toys because it multi-functions as a playroom as well," Dara told House Beautiful.

© Instagram The interior expert revealed her DIY mirror TV

For those looking to make the most out of their space, Dara advised, in partnership with Samsung: "In the living room add mirrored tables and side cabinets so that they reflect light on the surface and visually expand a space, while also providing a clever way to hide everyday items like children’s toys, creating a two-in-one fix.

"A mirror cabinet opposite a window will reflect the open outdoors and can be especially effective, not to mention how it is good feng shui."

Sharing another tip, she added: "Using furniture with extra storage, like ottomans with hidden compartments and a wall clock with hidden interior shelves helps keep your space tidy by hiding things you don’t want people to see without taking up extra space, ensuring every piece of furniture has a double function."

The property used to be located a short distance from Wolfie's father Edoardo's home with Beatrice, before the couple moved to the countryside with their daughter Sienna. Now, we imagine Wolfie enjoys the best of both worlds – the open spaces and greenery offered by Edoardo's home and the excitement of living in the capital with his mother.

