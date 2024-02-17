Chrissy Teigen's sun-soaked patio at $17.5m Beverly Hills pad with John Legend could be from a luxe resort

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a brand new set of snaps from her gorgeous $17.5m Beverly Hills pad that she shares with her singing sensation husband John Legend and their four children Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

The former Lip Sync Battle host shared a glimpse into her back yard which features a relaxing sun-soaked pool, as well as beautiful neutral furniture including a white sofa facing a flat-screen TV.

© Instagram Chrissy showed off a new corner of her home

Though it is hard to tell whether Chrissy and John have laid down grass or AstroTurf, we are sure it is where their kids go to play and unwind. The backyard features white patio stones that lead up to the house where the model was seen posing in a pair of stylish wide-leg jeans and an oversized stone-hued shirt.

© Instagram Chrissy's patio is a sun-soaked haven

The mother-of-four wore her hair with caramel highlights in a bouncy straight style and was seen carrying a chic black bag with silver hardware.

© Instagram Chrissy's patio could be from a luxe resort

The patio was revealed through glass doors into the relaxed space that Chrissy was seen in that had an unusual black marbled wall as well as cool wood flooring, a taupe plush armchair, and a cool-toned rug.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is so chic

The The Mitchells vs. the Machines star often takes to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snippets of her life. The Voice coach was seen with his wife and two of their children in their kitchen enjoying a snack.

© Instagram Chrissy's home has warm wood shelving decorated with ornaments

Chrissy's kitchen has an earthy feel thanks to a beautiful marble worktop, as well as built-in wall shelving with space for wine glasses, ornamental pieces like hardback books, and a gorgeous ivory Kitchen Aid.

The space is also home to an incredible wood chopping board which Chrissy uses for cooking, as can be seen on her Instagram where she is seen laughing with her daughter after having made cookies from scratch.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is the perfect spot for baking with her daughter Luna

In another corner of the open-plan room Chrissy's shelf-dressing skills, or that of their interior designer Jake Arnold, come to the fore. The warm wood shelves were adorned with white crockery and positioned next to a white wall that had been decorated with a piece of abstract art.

© Instagram Chrissy's dining room chairs add a pop of colour

Then there's the couple's gorgeous dining room. The space marks a shift away from the neutral color palette as it features a large marble oval dining room table with mustard yellow rounded chairs. The space also features a gold light fitting and soft pink floral wall adornments to add life into the room.

© Instagram Chrissy's home features a stunning tapestry

From another shot, fans got a glimpse at another corner of the room when Chrissy posed for a photo with two of her children on her lap. A colorful intricate tapestry hung on the wall in an array of pastel colors with grey accents which added richness into the room.

Touches of warmth have also been added to the staircase area where the warm wood stairs contrast the white structure surrounding it and an ornate gold sculpture can be seen on a nearby console table.

© Instagram Chrissy's staircase ties in with the neutral colour scheme of the rest of the home

The 'All Of Me' singer told Architectural Digest: "We hired Jake because we love his taste, although if it were up to him there’d probably be more earth tones", while Chrissy added: "We like bright pops of color. We wanted to crazy it up a bit, to add a little funk."