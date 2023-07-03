Inside Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's epic stay at the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse

Living a life straight out of a toy box, John Legend and his glamorous wife Chrissy Teigen recently enjoyed a family trip to the iconic Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse.

The playful escapade came as part of a promotional event for Airbnb, who transformed the famed property in conjunction with the launch of the new Barbie film, starring none other than dapper doll Ken.

The couple took to Instagram to share the fun-filled moments, with Teigen, 37, writing, "Spent the night at ken’s!!! @airbnb."

John and Chrissy's stylish ensembles appeared to be inspired by Ken's cinematic wardrobe, with the former model donning an oversized Western shirt and neck scarf, and Jon, 44, wearing a denim trucker vest, both of which were worn by Ryan Gosling as Ken in the movie.

© Instagram Chrissy's daughter hangs in the garden of the Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse

The first image saw the couple, recently blessed with their fourth child, posing near an infinity pool adorned with bright pink floats. The highlight of the second photo was their four-year-old son Miles Theodore, rocking the same denim vest as his dad, perfectly accompanied by a poolside guitar strumming session.

Daughter Luna Simone, 7, was also seen basking in the fun, dressed head to toe in pink and grinning ear to ear as she sat by the pool.

Chrissy was not left out, as she tried her hand at roller skating in Barbie's roller disco, complete with a light-up floor and Barbie's classic yellow skates.

© Instagram Chrissy's son poses in the garden in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse

Inside the whimsical Dreamhouse, Miles got a taste of Ken's cowboy style, trying on a cowboy hat and boots, while grooving in what seemed to be a dressing room painted in signature Barbie pink.

And not to be left out of the fun, John joined his son for a cowboys' playtime, donning matching hats and a vibrant pair of pink shorts. Adding to the carousel of colors, the Lip Sync Battle host explored another radiant room, while trying on her Western shirt.

To round off the trip, she was seen cozied up in a blanket outside the picturesque hillside residence, flanked by pink and blue loungers. The Dreamhouse is sure to excite fans of the forthcoming Barbie film, set to premiere on July 21.

© Instagram Chrissy and John at Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse

The Malibu mansion, entirely adorned in Barbie's emblematic hot pink, is available for a limited time to book via Airbnb. Previously accessible for rent back in 2019, the property has been refreshed for the movie’s debut.

However, don't rush to grab your pink suitcase, as only two one-night stays on July 21 and 22 are up for grabs, with bookings starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

The dreamy trip to Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse follows John and Chrissy's announcement of their fourth child, Wren Alexander.

Alongside their newborn, the couple is parents to Luna, Miles, and five-month-old Esti Maxine.