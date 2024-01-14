Ryan Thomas' forever home with Lucy Mecklenburgh is picture-perfect after two-year renovation

Ryan Thomas is gracing our screens as he embarks upon his Dancing on Ice journey with his pro partner Amani Fancy. But when the former Coronation Street actor, 39, isn't getting to grips with his skates, he can be found at home with his wife former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, 32, and their children Roman, three, and Lilah who turns two in June, as well as Ryan's daughter Scarlett, 14, who he shares with ex-girlfriend and Corrie star Tina O'Brien. The pair share a stunning home in Manchester where they moved in September 2023 after selling their Essex pad.

The stars met in 2017 when they both appeared on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island. They got engaged two years later during a romantic Italian break at the five-star Villa TreVille hotel in Positano. The couple purchased the home in 2021 and it underwent a range of renovations to be the cosy neutral haven it is today. Ryan and Lucy have taken the time to transform the property into a masterclass in minimalist design with plenty of personal touches.

© Instagram Ryan has three children

Take a look with us at the design highlights of the couple's stunning home…

Their staircase © Instagram When Lucy and her family moved into their new home, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to show off their stunning staircase. The space features white walls, ochre and cream tiled floors, and a timeless black and jute runner.



Lilah's room © Instagram Little Lilah's room features the original stunning windows with flowers in the glass. The pair put in soft cream carpet, an unusual cream light fitting, and a gorgeous sage green and white ditsy floral wallpaper. They stuck with the neutral theme that underpins the rest of the home by opting for a cream crib with scalloped wood details.



Their kitchen © Instagram Ryan and Lucy showed off their gorgeous kitchen when they announced they had moved in. The space features oak wood flooring with mahogany cabinetry and marble worktops. A rattan light fitting added a rustic touch, along with a retro cream radio by Roberts and a vase of flowers.

Their breakfast bar © Instagram In their open-plan kitchen is a beautiful breakfast bar where the children sit and eat in the morning. Lucy and Ryan have bought rattan and wood stools for the space and eagle-eyes fans will have noticed the luxurious wine fridge built into their floor-to-ceiling cabinets.



The living space © Instagram The pair's living space is the definition of minimalist. The room features hardwood floors, a neutral patterned rug, a grey chaise, and a round marble table. A door with a matte black frame separated the room from the next and broke up the white walls. The potted house plant adds life and colour into the space.



Their tablescape © Instagram Over the festive season, Lucy took to Instagram to share how they had dressed their home to spend Christmas with Ryan's brothers former Love Islander Scott and Strictly star Adam, both 35, as well as Adam's wife Caroline and their kids. Their table was laid with a rattan runner and matching placemats as well as a mistletoe garland and white plates with gold rims.



Their dining space © Instagram Lucy then zoomed out to reveal her open-plan dining space with their stunning Christmas tree topped with green, white, and gold baubles. Lucy posed with her sister-in-law by their table with bench seating and showed off their relaxed lounge with a TV mounted on the wall surrounded by built-in white shelving. The bouclé chairs are a trendy touch.



Their garden © Instagram The garden in their previous home is one we are sure they are taking notes from in their new space. The garden provided a space for Lilah's first birthday party where cream soft play equipment was laid out on the grass.



