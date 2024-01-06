Kourtney Kardashian shows off stunning nursery accessories in $9m home with baby Rocky and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is busier than ever as she enters the new year as a mother of four. The Kardashians star has taken to Instagram to show off an array of gorgeous snaps from her first Christmas with her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, new baby Rocky, and her three children from her previous relationship with Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine.

Kourtney purchased the incredible $9 million property in Calabasas with an 11,500-square-foot estate from NFL player Keyshawn Johnson in 2014. The incredible home boasts six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a playroom for her four kids, a spa, a sauna, and an elevator.

© Instagram Kourt and Travis wed in 2022

The home's exterior is just as impressive. Their lush garden features a luxurious pool and overlooks a mountainous landscape. Her minimalist aesthetic, designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, is so relaxing and makes the property feel so airy.

Rocky's nursery accessories © Instagram The Lemme brand owner, 44, showed off an array of picture-perfect nursery accessories for baby Rocky. Kourtney shared a photo with her 224 million Instagram followers of a living space with a mirrored activity frame with little black and white picture cards for sensory stimulation for little Rocky. Balanced on top was a black and white mobile with adorable hanging sheep. Reflected in the toy was a classic wood rocking horse and a soft cream rug was laid out on the floor. Also in the room was a wood-burning fire that added warmth and ambiance with a flat-screen TV adorning the wall above.



The kids' room © Instagram Kourtney also showed off an impressive bunk bed that two of her kids share. The white structure with crisp white bedding was adorned with a leafy garland covered in cool-toned fairy lights and a lit-up Christmas tree was also added to the space. Eagle-eyed fans will have spotted the TVs built into the bunk beds for the kids to relax and watch in bed.



Kourt's dining room © Instagram In other photos, Kourtney's dining room was quite the spectacle. The space features high ceilings and light gray paint on the walls creating an airy feel. Kourtney and Travis have added matching drapes and a sideboard adorned with decorative ornaments next to a huge houseplant. Her dining table was laid ready to host their extensive family. The pair opted for a black-and-white theme that ties in with their home and their sartorial aesthetics. The table was adorned with a cream rustic runner with matching fabric placemats. An array of candles of different heights filled the middle of the table and the Poosh owner added white plates with black hearts painted on to match the black cutlery.

Their view © Instagram Elsewhere in their home, Kourt showed off a wide open space with a small round table with black wood chairs and a matching wooden high chair for baby Rocky. The room featured a curved wall with an enormous window looking out onto their spectacular leafy garden with a pool.



Their hallway © Instagram The Kardashians star also shared a video and a photo of her grand hallway with high arches. The hallway was lined with a leafy garland with fairy lights. At the end was an incredibly tall Christmas tree covered in lights.



Christmas chaos © Instagram Kourt showed how she also experiences the relatable chaos of Christmas morning with her kids with wrapping paper and cardboard boxes strewn everywhere. Her gorgeous minimalist living room features a cream sofa, a black grand piano, and a piece of black and white abstract art above the mantlepiece.

Their fireplace © Instagram In another room, Kourt showed her fans an incredible fireplace adorned with the same style of garland that has been added elsewhere in the home with a piece of art dressing the wall.

