Kourtney Kardashian reveals major update at $12m desert home just months after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian has recently given her fans a sneak peek into the major construction happening at her lavish $12 million Palm Springs mansion.

The 44-year-old shared a brief video on Saturday, showcasing a construction zone in the courtyard of her vacation home in La Quinta, California. "Hi construction zone," she captioned, revealing piles of dirt and debris outside her home's large panel windows.

Purchased in May 2021, this single-level property boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, featuring a tranquil courtyard with a sitting area and fire pit.

The ongoing construction suggests that the Lemme founder and reality TV star is planning a significant makeover for this space.

The house also offers panoramic views of the Santa Rosa Mountains and overlooks the 16th tee of the Tom Fazio-designed golf course. It was initially listed for $13,995,000 in February 2021.

This renovation project comes just weeks after Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, 48, welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope at home

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, has been under scrutiny for their parenting choices, particularly after the birth of their newborn.

Critics have accused Kourtney and Travis of neglecting their other children, focusing solely on their new baby.

Kourtney is a mother to Mason, 14, Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11, with her ex Scott Disick, 40. Meanwhile, Travis shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 49.

The couple recently made a public appearance together at the Emmy Awards on January 15, where Kourtney posted a picture of them in matching outfits with the caption, "Rocky’s parents."

This post sparked backlash, with some fans questioning her attention to her other children. "Did she forget about her other kids?" one commenter asked. Others urged her to remember all her children, warning against singling out one child over the others.

Despite these criticisms, Kourtney and Travis frequently share glimpses of their life with Rocky on social media.

They recently gave fans a look inside his nursery on TikTok, and Kourtney shared a selfie from New Year's Eve wearing a necklace with Rocky's name.

The unique name of their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was explained by Travis during a conversation with his daughter Alabama for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July.

He shared that the name Rocky was inspired by Rocky George of the band Suicidal Tendencies and the movie "Rocky," while the number 13 holds a special significance for him.

Kourtney and Travis, who reside with their family in Calabasas, were good friends for years before their relationship turned romantic in 2021.

Their marriage in 2022 and the birth of Rocky mark new chapters in their lives, blending their family with love and shared experiences.

