Justin Bieber's 'absolutely necessary' rule with wife Hailey Bieber at $25m home

Hailey Bieber is the ultimate It-girl. But behind the scenes, it is all about friends, family, and a quiet home life with her superstar husband Justin Bieber.

The model, 27, and her 'Baby' singer beau, 30, live in an impressive Beverly Hills mansion which they purchased in 2020 for just shy of $26 million. Despite being the one to watch where beauty trends are concerned, Hailey once admitted that home could be "anywhere" as long as she has her 'Ghost' singer husband and their dogs.

But there is a certain rule that the happy-go-lightly Rhode beauty owner enforces in their seven-bedroom abode. "We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it's absolutely necessary," she told Elle magazine in 2020.

She went on to elaborate why, as someone who has 51.1 million Instagram followers, this has become an important boundary to establish at home.

"I try to read more than be on my phone in bed," she explained, adding, "I definitely enjoy being home more than I enjoy being away."

She told the magazine that this time at home includes "cuddling on the couch" and watching Friends with their cats, Sushi and Tuna, who have themselves become a source of intrigue as part domestic cat, part African Servals.

Their sense of comfort being in each other's company, apart from living in a luxurious pad with a home cinema and ten bathrooms, likely stems from their bond that goes back over a decade.

Kendall Jenner's bestie told GQ Hype: "I actually met him when I was 12, so I’ve known him for a really long time."

The couple later reconnected at a church service in New York years later and became close friends before an on-off relationship culminated in their marriage at a Manhattan courthouse in 2018.

They went on to celebrate their union in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina with a difficult run-up for the pair as Justin was dealing with a health battle behind the scenes.

"I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful," Hailey confessed to Elle. "He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff.

"We didn't have a diagnosis. And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn't know why," she concluded.

Hailey also gave an insight into their bond when she opened up about her experience following her husband on tour with his grueling schedule.

"We'll get on the phone with each other and be all cute and annoying, doing baby talk, and my friends will be in my ear like, 'Uhh, I literally want to puke. I hate you guys'," admitted. "I was the third wheel for quite some time with a lot of my friends, so I don't feel bad."