Amanda Holden blows fans away with incredible home transformation - and look at the Greek columns

Amanda Holden has shared an insight into how her Surrey mansion has been transformed ahead of the Christmas season, and the incredible change also had sustainability at its hearts.

The stunning wreath design featured dozens of red and gold baubles and it stretched across the entrance to the star's home, even covering the four impressive Greek columns that normally take centre stage when it comes to Amanda's home. In her caption, the star shared: "'We're are thrilled to be teaming up with our friends at @earlyhoursltd for their Doorways of Hope initiative, spreading festive joy while supporting the incredible work of Save the Children.

WATCH: See Amanda Holden's incredible home transformation for Christmas View post on Instagram

"They have transformed our doorway ready for the Christmas festivities and donated 100% of the proceeds to Save the Children, a cause that holds a special place in their hearts.

"Our stunning Christmas display/doorway is also crafted entirely from reused and upcycled materials. And once the holidays are over will be carefully stored away, leaving no trace of waste in landfills. It’s not just beautiful; it's entirely sustainable too."

© Shutterstock Amanda lives in an impressive Surrey mansion

She concluded: "If you'd like to make a donation to Save the Children just head to the link in our/ Early Hours bio, every penny helps improve the lives of children worldwide."

Amanda's friends were suitably wowed by the gorgeous transformation, as one shared: "Stunning! Love the whole concept of this!" while a second added: "One word: Classy!" and a third commented: "Absolutely stunning."

© MEGA The presenter got into the festive spirit

Amanda isn't the only star who has completely changed up their home for the Christmas season, as Loose Women star Ruth Langsford and GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes recently shared a look inside their festive home.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth uploaded a clip of her dining room table strewn with an assortment of festive decorations and trinkets. From sprigs of eucalyptus to frost laden branches and resplendent silver baubles, Ruth, 63, really pulled out all the stops as she lined up her festive decorations.

© Instagram The star will celebrate with her husband and two daughters

She brought her vision to life in the second half of her video which showed Ruth's sideboard totally transformed into a mini winter wonderland. In the centre, she gave pride of place to a bushy fir tree, whilst around the edges, the TV star spruced up her display with snow-capped foliage and tea lights galore.

READ: Amanda Holden makes rare comment about 'bickering' with husband Chris on wedding anniversary

PHOTOS: Amanda Holden dazzles in vampy lace dress alongside lookalike model daughter Lexi

Sharing her vision, Ruth noted in her caption: "Christmas sideboard done at last! Went for a snowy, winter wonderland theme this year. The inspiration came when I saw the little, frosted Christmas tree… Everything came from my local garden centre @squires_gc where the staff are SO helpful. Have a sparkling Christmas everyone!"