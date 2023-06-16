Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's jaw-dropping $78m Maui estate

The billionaire Amazon founder and his longtime partner bought the home in 2021

Jeff Bezos may no longer be the world's richest person, but he certainly isn't struggling for cash after splashing out a reported $78 million on a property in Hawaii with his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

The Amazon founder, 59, and his longtime partner, 53, purchased a 14-acre estate surrounded by thousands of acres of dormant lava fields on La Perouse Bay on Valley Isle in Maui back in 2021, adding to his $500 million property portfolio.

Jeff acquired the property in an off-market deal so there are few photos of their luxury home, but according to reports the estate is home to three, single-story buildings.

The sprawling main house is about 4,500 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the New York Post.

The second property is a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom guesthouse with 1,839 square feet. And the third building is 1,815 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

There are also several other smaller buildings, a circular, 700-square-foot swimming pool, and an outdoor kitchen off the main house with ocean views, reports the Dirt.

While the business tycoon's Maui home came with a hefty price tag, it's not the most expensive abode in his portfolio. Jeff already owns four floors in an apartment building near Madison Square Park in New York City which set him back $80 million in total, and in 2020 he dropped another $16 million on a three-bedroom condominium in the same building.

He is also the owner of two homes in Washington D.C. purchasing a $23 million estate in 2016 before paying $5 million for the home across the street in 2020.

His most expensive home is in Beverly Hills – a $165 million property that boasts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a koi pond, a European garden, a lagoon-like pool and spa, waterfalls, and a tennis court.

He also has two other homes in the area, a $24.4 million Spanish-style abode that sits in a two-acre estate, and a $12.9 million neighboring estate that features four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

And if that wasn't enough, the billionaire owns a combined estate just outside of Seattle, Washington, worth $60 million, which he spent $28 million renovating in 2010.

Jeff and Lauren no doubt enjoy splitting their time between their various homes since their relationship was exposed in 2019, leading to his divorce from Mackenzie, his wife of over 25 years.

Addressing his divorce at the time, Jeff posted on Twitter: "We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

He continued: "We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners and ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends."

Jeff and Lauren officially made their first public appearance together in May 2019, and their relationship has continued to blossom ever since.

