Kourtney Kardashian unveils festive makeover at $10m home

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are known for their love of Halloween, decorating their $10m Californian mansion with spooky paraphernalia as early as September.

It's not just the spooky holiday they go all out for, though. The rock and roll couple are just as keen on the festive season, with Kourtney sharing an insight into the Christmas décor at their family home.

Kourtney and Travis share their sprawling mansion with their blended family of seven children, including Travis' three grown-up children and Kourtney's three kids with ex, Scott Disick, as well as their shared baby, Rocky, who turned one this month, and we bet the whole clan loves getting into the festive spirit.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared a glimpse of her festive home makeover

Wednesday night saw Kourtney share a glimpse into the family's holiday decorations, sharing a photo taken at 10:48 in the evening, showing a huge twinkling Christmas tree, alongside a flickering fire.

Further adding to the festive vibes, Kourtney was watching a Christmas film on her huge TV.

Kardashian holiday traditions

While Kourtney appears to be in the mood for Christmas already, the Kardashian family always goes big for Thanksgiving too, with Kylie often cooking the special family meal.

"I love cooking. I cook for my kids. It brings me so much joy," Kylie said during an episode of The Kardashians.

On who helps her cook the special meal, Kylie added: "Kendall's the best sous chef and has helped me for the past two years on Thanksgiving."

It's lucky that the youngest of the Kardashian sister is keen to cook, as her older sister Kim Kardashian is reluctant to step into the kitchen, Thanksgiving or otherwise.

© Instagram The Kardashians love the holidays

Her daughter North West recently revealed her mother had not cooked her a meal at home in two years.

During a mother-daughter Q&A session, Kim asked North for her honest opinion about her cooking skills. North, always quick with a witty response, didn’t hold back.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian North West doesn't rely on her mother's cooking

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time," North quipped, adding, "The last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

And while Kylie said Kendall is her favorite kitchen helper, the 818 Tequila founder is famously flawed in the kitchen, struggling to cut a cucumber in an iconic scene from their reality show.

We look forward to seeing how the famous family spends Thanksgiving – and seeing which dishes Kylie whips up this year.