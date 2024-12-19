Kaye Adams' beloved home she commutes 400 miles to work for

Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams is considering giving up her life in Glasgow to live in the rural Scottish countryside, and she explores the option in Escape to the Country with Jules Hudson. But what do we know about her current city pad with her husband Ian Campbell and pet cockapoo Bea?

Kaye's daughters, Charly and Bonnie, used to live with them but they are away working and at university respectively.

© Photo: Instagram Kaye and her husband Ian

The presenter's career has required her to work in Manchester, Birmingham and now London, but she's resisted moving to London, choosing to stay true to her Scottish roots.

In a chat with The Guardian, Kaye revealed: "I grew up in a small town in central Scotland called Grangemouth".

Kaye's Instagram account has given us a few glimpses inside her home, one day Kaye chose to film a video, and it revealed her modern living space. The star's downstairs space is open plan and features a huge grey sofa, a wooden dining table and multiple pieces of art on the walls.

WATCH: Kaye Adams films inside private home

A glimpse of her garden was shown as she closed her blinds, revealing she has a sprawling outdoor space with a perfectly mowed lawn and lots of trees.

The presenter has a luxury bedroom

On another occasion, the mother-of-two took her phone into her bedroom to record a video, showing off her plush velvet bed, blush pink sheets and fluffy rug. What a boudoir!

Empty nest syndrome

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kaye Adams opened up about her home life

In a candid conversation on Loose Women, Kaye opened up about her home life struggles earlier this year. She explained: "Bonnie has gone off to Edinburgh University - she won't thank me for saying that Charly is now working so she's away as well. Second one out the house is tough, I have to say I am finding it difficult. The place is too tidy, we've got too much milk in the fridge - I don't know how we're going to stop the milk order."

A long-distance marriage

Kaye and her partner Ian have always had different work schedules

Speaking about her marriage and spending time apart from her husband, she said: "Ian and I are both away for work a lot though and it wouldn't work for everybody but I think it works for us. You know, we've been together for 30 years plus… We're never entirely sure because it's so long and can't remember… But it's definitely 30 years plus!

"We've just always been like that, we've always had our own thing going on and before I had the kids and I was doing Loose Women I was in Manchester from Monday to Friday for a long time and he works a lot in Italy doing tennis stuff so it's just the way that we are. "