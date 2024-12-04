Prince Harry makes solo appearance in New York ahead of Meghan Markle's red carpet outing

The Duke of Sussex made a solo appearance in New York ahead of wife Meghan's red carpet appearance in Beverly Hills on Wednesday December 4.

Prince Harry, 40, spoke about media intrusion as joined Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Conference, revealing that his remedy was to stop reading it.

"Once you stop reading the stuff about yourself, you automatically remove their power," he said, also sharing that his reasons for suing Rupert Murdoch’s company was "accountability, it’s really that simple".

© Eugene Gologursky Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2024

The father of two wore a white shirt, loosely unbuttoned at the collar with no tie, and a deep blue suit.

The NYT summit sees changemakers in business, politics and entertainment appear for solo discussion with Andrew Sorkin, including the likes of Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy.

© Michael M. Santiago Prince Harry looks out into the crowd during the New York Times annual DealBook summit

© Eugene Gologursky Prince Harry spoke to NYT Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin

While in the Big Apple, Harry is also expected to attend a launch party to kick off the opening of an art exhibition titled "Friend" for his charity, Sentebale, which has partnered with Ki Smith Gallery.

The Duke set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso in 2006, in memory of their late mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mother 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso.

© Michael M. Santiago The Duke of Sussex also spoke about his ongoing legal cases

© Michael M. Santiago In NY he is expected to also undertake charity work

The charity works to support children and young people in Southern Africa, including those living with HIV/AIDS.

The exhibition at the Lower East Side gallery opens to the public free of charge on 14 December, and features iconic works by artists such as Bridget Riley, Frank Stella, Tadaaki Kuwayama, Rakuko Naito and Agnes Martin.

© Brian Otieno Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a welcome event at Sentebale's Mamohato Children's Centre

In a joint statement, Harry and Prince Seeiso said: "This collaboration with Ki Smith and his gallery is incredibly meaningful to the organization. Having Ki join us in Lesotho this past October to see Sentebale’s work ﬁrsthand, and to experience the creativity, resilience and determination of the young people we serve, was truly special.

"'Friend' is making art accessible to everyone - an act that resonates deeply with Sentebale's ethos of leaving no one behind. This exhibition captures the spirit of inclusivity and community that lies at the heart of both Sentebale and Ki Smith Gallery. Sharing art as a powerful force for connection and change, is inspiring."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex will honor her and Harry's close friend and Hollywood producer at the Paley Honors Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

It comes after the Sussexes celebrated Thanksgiving together at their family home in Montecito with their children and close family and friends.

