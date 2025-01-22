Hugh Jackman's bittersweet selfie outside first marital home with Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman, 56, has been romantically linked to fellow actor Sutton Foster, 49, since his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Their shocking break-up was made public in September 2023, and with almost three decades under his belt, there are a lot of emotional memories for the Wolverine actor.

In an unearthed selfie, shared to his Facebook profile in 2015, Hugh was seen smiling outside of the first marital home he shared with Deborra-Lee.

"This is the first home Debs and I owned. Nearly 20 years ago. #timeflies," the star captioned the candid snap which showed him in sunglasses and shades pointing to a gated property from his car.

The house has cream walls and a matching cream façade with a black door and wooden gate. Metal security gates and a large tree also give the residence privacy.

At the time, the post racked up 175,000 likes and 1,500 comments.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness ended their marriage in 2023

Hugh's current property portfolio is currently hanging in the balance due to the fact his divorce has not yet been filed. It is reported that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement and so dividing assets could get messy.

They have a mansion in East Hampton which they designed from scratch and when Architectural Digest took a tour it was revealed that the residence has an artist’s studio, a screening room, and an infinity swimming pool.

The Australian star has a Bondi Beach penthouse worth a dazzling $12 million and the MailOnline has previously shown off its minimal, modern décor.

In 2022, Hugh and Deborra-Lee forked out $21.1 million on a NY apartment with the most incredible Hudson River views.

It is unknown who will end up with what when the settlement is agreed upon.

Their break-up announcement read: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," in a statement shared with People.

New romance

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and his new girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh and his new flame Sutton appeared alongside each other on the Broadway stage, for The Music Man. "I'm having the time of my life playing opposite this guy," she said at the time.

Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards in June, Sutton was full of praise for Hugh, calling him "one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible co-star."