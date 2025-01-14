Deborra-Lee Furness steps out with daughter amid Hugh Jackman's heated romance with Sutton Foster

Deborra-Lee Furness oozed style alongside her daughter Ava Eliot Jackman as the pair attended the Australian Open on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Deborra-Lee Furness and her daughter Ava Eliot Jackman attended the Women's Singles First Round between Emma Navarro and Peyton Stearns during day three of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park

The 69-year-old opted for a bold look as she donned a $1,100 violet silk shirt from luxury fashion label BODE. The eye-catching garment featured a cream collar and was adorned with a quirky print of a cowboy riding a bucking horse. Deborra teamed her colorful shirt with a simple off-white linen trouser and a pair of raffia platform shoes by Robert Clergerie. The actress accessorised her daring look with a pair of matching, violet-tinted round sunglasses.

Deborra was all smiles as she arrived at Rod Laver Arena with her 19-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, Ava opted for a more minimal approach to her outfits as she donned a black and brown mini dress embroidered with intricate lace detailing. The dress featured spaghetti straps and a ruffled hem detail. Hugh Jackman's daughter paired the garment with a pendant choker necklace and a pair of knee-high black boots.

Ava styled her long dark locks into effortless soft waves while opting for natural makeup with a black winged eyeliner.

The pair were joined by Tennis Australia director Jayne Hrdlicka, and former Australian Open doubles winner Judy Tegart-Dalton.

The sighting comes just a few hours after Deborra's ex-husband, Hugh Jackman, was spotted kissing his new girlfriend Sutton Foster. The couple, who first sparked relationship rumors late last year, were spotted sharing a kiss inside a car at an In-N-Out restaurant in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday. Hugh and Sutton met while working together on the hit Broadway show The Music Man from December 2021 until January 2023.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster performed a number from The Music Man during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall

Hugh announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, ending their 27-year marriage, while Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Hugh and Deborra issued a statement to announce their split: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 2023 Met Gala

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority.

"We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

© MEDIA-MODE.COM Hugh Jackman spotted with his children, Oscar and Ava, after an early breakfast outing

The former couple share two children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 19. The Wolverine actor was spotted with his kids last month as they enjoyed a breakfast outing in sunny Sydney.