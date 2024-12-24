Charles Spencer's 'quiet moment' with late Princess Diana over Christmas

Christmas is a time for celebration and cheer, with families and friends coming together to mark the festive season. But it can be a difficult holiday for those who have lost loved ones, such as Charles Spencer.

The 9th Earl Spencer, 60, shared poignant photos of his late sister Princess Diana's resting place at Althorp House, the ancestral home where they grew up together. He revealed he had shared a "quiet moment" with his sister at the Oval Lake, which sits on the Northamptonshire estate's 13,000 acres.

© Instagram Princess Diana's brother revealed he was having a "quiet moment" at her memorial at Althorp

"My favourite bench - good place to sit on Christmas Eve during a quiet moment," he captioned a photo of a memorial with a black bench positioned underneath her portrait in a pillared structure near the lake.

© Instagram Charles often shares photos of the Oval Lake

The second picture posted on his Instagram Stories showed the lake at dusk, with the shadows of the bare tree branches snaking across the reflective water.

Diana's resting place

© David Goddard Princess Diana's resting place is only accessible via boat

Charles' home is open to the public in summer, allowing guests to pay their respects at the dedicated memorial. However, the entire estate is closed this time of year, giving Charles the opportunity to visit Diana's grave privately.

The late Princess of Wales' resting place is on an island in the middle of the lake, only accessible via boat for specific friends or family members. Charles previously explained he changed the location from the family vault in Great Brington where 20 generations of Spencers had been buried over fears for her privacy.

© Instagram Guests can visit a Princess Diana memorial at Althorp in summer

"Its remoteness is entirely intentional," he wrote in his book Althorp: The Story of an English House. The lake acts as "a buffer against the interventions of the insane and goulish, the thick mud presenting a further line of defence."

He often shares photos of the remote location, from eerie misty scenes to bright sunshine.

Christmas at Althorp

© Instagram Charles decorated his home with a towering Christmas tree

The White Ship author hasn't revealed his specific Christmas plans, but it is possible he will choose to mark the holiday at home with his new girlfriend Dr. Catrine Jarman, who is 18 years his junior.

The pair met in 2021 when she was doing an archaeological dig at Althorp, but their friendship turned romantic in March 2024, three months before Charles announced his divorce from his third wife Karen following 13 years of marriage.

© Getty The 9th Earl Spencer may spend his Christmas at Althorp with his new girlfriend Cat

Charles shared a peek inside his festive home transformation earlier this month, posting a photo of the grand Christmas tree inside his two-storey sitting room.

A towering tree that reached the mezzanine levels was decorated with simple white lights and red baubles. Two pink patterned sofas offered the perfect spot to relax in front of the large fireplace over the festive period.

"Happy Christmas to you, from @althorphouse," he wrote.

