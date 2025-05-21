Billy Ray Cyrus shares video of 'tornado' hitting $5m Nashville home – Watch

Billy Ray Cyrus's $5 million Nashville home looks very different from how it did mere weeks ago when he used it as a backdrop to launch his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

The "Old Town Road" singer's home hasn't escaped the destructive weather sweeping through Tennessee, and on Tuesday, he was left in disbelief as he filmed the storm hitting his home.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Billy shared footage of rain, hail, and heavy winds that were sweeping through his property.

"Look at that! Oh my gosh," he said as he zoomed in on "chunks of hail falling from the sky".

© Instagram Billie on his Nashville farm with Elizabeth

He added: "It is a tornado. Oh, my goodness. You mention blackout, and here it comes."

The footage also showed fallen leaves and trees wildly shaking due to the intense winds and severe weather rolling across Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys.

Nashville farm

Billy used to live at his Nashville farm with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, but she vacated the property after filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences", in April 2022.

The five-bedroom house features a huge wrap-around porch, an upstairs terrace area, and a pool.

© Instagram Billie lives on a $5m farm in Nashville

In 2017, he and Tish transformed the home to create a separate place for their daughter, Miley Cyrus, to stay when she is in town.

Opening the doors to Architectural Digest at the time, Tish revealed that it was her husband who ordered the overhaul of the guesthouse space.

"When my husband suggested redoing it, I was like, there is no way! The floors were dirty; there was no flooring at all; and I thought the contractors were going to say we had to tear it down," she told the publication.

© Getty Image Billy and Tish built a guesthouse for daughter Miley

The couple came up against a planning permission problem, which meant they had to relocate the entire building closer to the main house to stick to certain land laws.

After the go-ahead for the renovation was finally in place, interior design fan Tish got to work and created the most beautiful haven. "It's so cozy, and the loft is all lit with twinkle lights," she said.

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Billy now lives alone in his Nashville home

Speaking to Good Morning Football, Miley revealed what it's like back on her dad's Nashville farm.

"My favorite thing to do when I go home is we go and we throw the ball around outside on my dad's farm, and some of my greatest memories are playing football with my dad," she reminisced.