Noel Gallagher's ex-wife's supportive gesture amid Oasis rocker's £20m divorce

Noel Gallagher might be one of the two most talked about musicians over the last week, second perhaps only to his younger brother Liam, thanks to Oasis confirming their long-awaited reunion.

The 57-year-old singer-songwriter has buried the hatchet with his brother to give the die-hard fans what they want.

But a long-running fallout with his sibling is not the only family difficulty Noel has faced, as the guitarist has been married and divorced twice.

But all is not lost because it seems that his first wife, Meg Matthews, is still supportive of her famous ex-husband, as was proven in a recent kind gesture on her Instagram.

Noel Gallagher's ex-wife Meg Matthews' supportive gesture

Following the exciting news of the Oasis '25 live tour, Meg, who married Noel in Vegas in 1997, shared the official poster of her ex and his brother – the first time Liam and Noel were photographed together professionally since their dramatic disbandment in 2009.

Not only that, but Meg also shared the official video announcement which featured archive footage from the band in music videos and on stage during their heyday to her Instagram.

Noel's ex-wife sharing the social media posts was a supportive gesture and perhaps indicates that there isn't any bad blood between the former couple.

Plenty of fans commented and were bursting with excitement. One person wrote: "Yay, off we go again," to which Meg replied enthusiastically: "Absolutely," with a '100%' emoji, joining in with the significance and excitement of the momentous occasion.

A second fan said: "Aww Meg all the feels & 90s memories stirring big time." A third added: "Just shows that anything is really possible. I was stood next to you in the pen at Wembley back in 2000!"

The relationship between the former married couple isn't known for certain these days, but they are proud parents to their daughter, Anaïs, 24, who appears to have a fantastic relationship with her mum and dad.

At the time of their separation, however, Meg had a difficult time. She reflected on it in later years to the Irish Mirror: "I came through the marriage. Everything was public.

"At the end of the day, I did not have the cog or the PR world that [Noel] had. I was just the ex-wife," she said in 2020.

"I had nobody. I didn't know what to do. I didn't have a press agent, wasn't famous, I just had a daughter. I used to get terrible PTSD. In 1997 I was the third most written about woman.

"It was Lady Diana, the Spice Girls and me."

Noel Gallagher's comments on split from second wife

In early 2023, it was confirmed that Noel and his second wife, PR guru Sara McDonald, had parted ways.

The couple met in Ibiza in 2000 and got hitched in 2011, ten years after his divorce from Meg.

The high-profile split is allegedly costing the former High Flying Birds frontman £20 million.

Noel addressed the divorce proceedings subtly in an interview on the Matt Morgan podcast at the end of 2023.

The rocker said at the time that he would seen be living in North West London, adding: "I can get on the bike and go outside my wonderful ex-wife's house and give her a little wave and go, 'You didn't take this from me'."