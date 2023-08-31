Robson Green's epic man cave at riverside cottage in Northumberland – details

Robson Green is always on the move. When he's not filming Grantchester, the actor spends a great deal of time travelling around the UK for his hit series, Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, but at the end of a long day, the 58-year-old has the perfect place to kick back and relax.

© Instagram Robson's cottage overlooks the River Tyne

As of 2012, Robson is the proud owner of a historic cottage along the banks of the River Tyne in Hexham, Northumberland. A remote retreat with bountiful views of the English countryside, the property – which the TV star shares with his girlfriend Zoila – is equipped with an epic man cave.

© Instagram Robson's man cave is a fisherman's paradise

Speaking to The Sunday Times in 2019, Robson opened up about one of the rooms in his house, and it sounds like a fisherman's paradise! "I have a room that is basically my fishing museum, with hundreds of rods and reels and thousands of fishing flies," he said.

"For instance, I have a handmade limited-edition Hardy reel, which is worth an incredible amount, but it's still in the wrapper because the thought of putting it in water fills me with dread. I've also got old reels from the 1920s. My latest fly is called Old Sock. It was designed by Eric Clapton and given to me by his gillie."

Robson, who credits fishing with helping him face his drink and drug addictions, has incorporated his hobby into his home life.

Explaining that whenever he gets the chance, he'll walk down to the river for a few hours, the father-of-one added: "If I have spare time, my partner, Zoila, and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon. Other than that, I read a lot and overdose on TV dramas such as Breaking Bad and Schitt's Creek."

© Photo: Getty Images Robson and Zoila share a love of fishing

While Robson rarely gives fans a glimpse into his stunning home, the DI Geordie Keating actor has described the renovated ferryman's cottage in great detail, which is at least 350 years old, and complete with "rustic and minimal" interiors.

MORE: Grantchester star Robson Green shares new update on season nine

READ: Robson Green's beautiful bond with mum Anne revealed

Speaking to the Radio Times in 2017, he explained: "I live in an old ferryman's cottage that's 350 years old, and I love it. I've got Hadrian's Wall to the north and there are pheasants and deer in the garden every morning."

© BBC In 2015, Robson's home was damaged in a flood and required 18 months worth of repairs

There's no doubt that Robson is absolutely in love with the property, but his time there hasn't always been smooth sailing, and in 2015, it was almost destroyed in a flood.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Robson Green and Zoila have been living together since April 2016

"Everything precious and personal in my life, just washed away," he told Radio Times. "It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suite was, too." Following the flood, Robson dedicated 18 months to repairing the damages, before moving back in. Shortly after, he met his girlfriend Zoila at the gym, and as of April 2016, the couple have been enjoying their tranquil home life away from the cameras.