Homes

See the London home where Frank and Christine Lampard will raise their first child together

...
See the London home where Frank and Christine Lampard will raise their first child together
You're reading

See the London home where Frank and Christine Lampard will raise their first child together

1/7
14 inspiring city gardens to create an urban sanctuary
Next

14 inspiring city gardens to create an urban sanctuary
1-Frank-Christine-Lampard-house
Photo: © Instagram

Christine and Frank Lampard are just weeks away from welcoming their first child together, and they have the most beautiful home in which to raise their bundle of joy. The couple share a £10million home in West London with his two daughters, Luna and Isla, and occasionally give a glimpse inside the lavish property on social media.

RELATED: Christine Lampard reveals the one name husband Frank can't have for their baby

With a huge garden and open plan living area, the property looks ideal for their growing family, and is every bit as stylish as you might expect. The couple have decorated the home in a neutral colour scheme, primarily using white and grey tones for a contemporary and chic look.

While Christine and Frank have been taking advantage of the summer heatwave by having barbecues outdoors, during the winter they can cosy up by their log fire and spend time with the new addition to their family. Scroll through the gallery to see more of their stunning home…

2-Christine-Lampard-kitchen-living-room
Photo: © Instagram

The downstairs of Christine and Frank's home appears to be open plan with a combined living room, kitchen and dining area. The TV presenter shared a photo of herself and her husband relaxing together on the sofa, giving a peek at their kitchen in the background, which has a large breakfast bar lined by white stools and with glass pendant lights hanging overhead.

3-Frank-Lampard-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram

The kitchen has white gloss cabinets with integrated appliances and grey worktops. The room has plenty of food storage and preparation space, and has been kitted out with some affordable electricals – including a Nutribullet and Dualit toaster.

4-Frank-Christine-Lampard-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

There is a wooden dining table lined by metal-framed chairs and a comfy winged armchair. Christine and Frank have added decorative touches with ornate vases, framed photos and plants, which also add a pop of colour to the otherwise muted décor.

5-Frank-Christine-Lampard-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram

An additional table has been topped with fresh flowers and sits in the middle of a room. A grey shelf – which matches their kitchen worktops – has been topped with family photos and a square lamp, while they have hung floor-length grey patterned curtains on the window at the back of the room.

6-Frank-Christine-Lampard-garden-BBQ
Photo: © Instagram

The couple appear to have a large garden with brick walls and a wooden trellis with climbing plants growing across it. And it's the perfect spot for a family BBQ; Christine shared this post of Frank with his daughter Isla, adding the caption: "The BBQ master…"

7-Frank-Christine-Lampard-garden
Photo: © Instagram

Christine and Frank can relax outside on this comfy sofa and armchair set, which has a matching dining table where they can enjoy al fresco dinners.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries