Strictly star Dr Ranj shares a look inside his modern home – and he's neighbours with Joe Sugg

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

Dr Ranj Singh has become a popular fixture on television in recent months, following his appearance on shows including Strictly Come Dancing, This Morning and Save Money: Good Health. And when he's not juggling his TV work with his busy medical career, the doctor enjoys some well-deserved downtime at his home in London.

The 39-year-old lives in a modern apartment in the capital which he often shares photos of on social media, showing his sleek monochrome décor and special touches that give a nod to his TV success, including BAFTA award certificates and a huge framed photo from when he participated in Loose Women's Body Stories campaign. He is even neighbours with one of his Strictly co-stars, after previously revealing he lives in the same building as 2018 finalist Joe Sugg. Scroll through the gallery to see more of his impressive home…

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
2/6

Dr Ranj gave a peek inside his living room as he enjoyed a relaxing Sunday morning at home one weekend. The This Morning star put his feet up on his glass coffee table as he watched TV, which is positioned on a sleek media unit in the corner of the room. His living room is filled with light from dual aspect floor-to-ceiling windows, which he has placed decorative silver candlesticks next to.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

The living room has a modern grey and white colour scheme, with dark textured wallpaper creating an accent wall behind the sofa. Ranj's furniture complements the décor, with light sofas, grey and cream cushions, and a glass coffee table at the centre.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
4/6

Dr Ranj has a special souvenir from his work on the Loose Women Body Stories campaign – a huge black-and-white framed photo that stands on the floor in his lounge. It sits alongside a black armchair and mirrored side table, with a decorative table lamp and reed diffuser placed on top.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/6

The TV personality has plenty of space for guests, with a grey ottoman bench placed in front of patio doors leading out to his own private terrace. Ideal for hosting his former Strictly co-stars, or his neighbour Joe Sugg and his girlfriend Dianne Buswell.

Dr Ranj house living room
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

An unusual addition to Dr Ranj's home is "Rupert the Robot", who sits on the floor alongside his BAFTA certificates from his work on his CBeebies series, Get Well Soon.

