﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside Aladdin star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's £32.3million mansion

They live in the star-studded neighbourhood of Calabasas

...
Inside Aladdin star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's £32.3million mansion
You're reading

Inside Aladdin star Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's £32.3million mansion

1/8
Next

Kim Kardashian welcomes fourth baby with husband Kanye West
1-Will-Smith-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Although he spends a lot of time away from home while filming and promoting his hit movies like Aladdin, Will Smith has the most incredible mansion to return to. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star lives in a property worth an estimated $42million (£32.3million) with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and their children Jaden and Willow.

Located in the star-studded neighbourhood of Calabasas, which counts the Kardashians and Jenner family among its other famous residents, the estate was fully completed in 2010 and has some seriously impressive facilities, including basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, its very own lake, and outdoor pool.

Indoors, the house has nine bedrooms, a meditation lounge, pool room, home theatre and even a recording studio, where Willow reportedly recorded her hit single Whip My Hair. Now, fans may recognise the home from Jada and Willow’s online talk show with her mum Adrienne, which is filmed in the property. Look through the gallery to see more of Will and Jada’s home…

2-Will-Smith-house-Red-Table-Talk
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

Red Table Talk, the talk show starring Jada, Willow and Adrienne, is filmed in the family home, giving a unique insight into their private life.

3-Will-Smith-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

The couple’s home has a grand entrance, featuring a carved wooden door that was reportedly restored from a fort in Northern India. And Jada showed how they wanted to impress their guests over Christmas by installing a fake snow machine outside the entrance, and a huge Christmas tree in the hallway.

GALLERY: See where the Kardashian-Jenners live

4-Will-Smith-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

The hallway features an impressive open staircase which was trimmed with garlands and fairy lights for the family’s Christmas celebrations.

5-Will-Smith-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

Will shared a look inside one of the family living areas over Christmas, showing a quirky patterned sofa that fits perfectly with the yellow colour scheme.

MORE: Kris Jenner's Palm Springs holiday home has to be seen to be believed

6-Will-Smith-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

The kitchen features an open plan layout with cabinets lining the walls and a huge island unit at the centre for extra food preparation and dining space. The room has a similar yellow colour scheme to the rest of the house, with wooden flooring and cabinets.

7-Will-Smith-house-bookshelf
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The couple have utilized space in one alcove by installing a carved wooden cabinet and bookshelf that has been filled with reading materials and letter filing trays.

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

8-Will-Smith-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

The décor is consistent throughout the property, with yellow walls, wooden furnishings and flooring offset with metallic accents.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...