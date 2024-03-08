Emma Stone's four multimillion-dollar homes to raise her daughter Louise in

Emma Stone is on a roll right now thanks to collecting the Golden Globe and the BAFTA for her role as Bella in Yorgos Lanthimos' movie Poor Things.

The actress is hoping to secure more success at this Sunday's 96th Academy Awards where she's been nominated for Best Actress, facing competition from the likes of Lily Gladstone and Carey Mulligan.

But away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Emma prefers to live a more low-key life with her husband Dave McCary and their daughter, Louise Jean, whom they welcomed in March 2021.

© Michael Buckner Emma Stone and Dave McCary at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

What's more, the family of three have multiple properties to raise their family. In 2018 and 2019, La La Land star Emma purchased two epic properties in Malibu and Westwood, Los Angeles.

Sadly, Emma is notoriously private and has kept both houses tightly under wraps since moving in, but there are a few things we know that paint a clear picture.

Emma's property in Westwood at the time of purchase was worth $2.3 million and is located nearby to Beverly Hills. It's a stunning 1920s Spanish-style cottage designed with hardwood flooring, arched doorways and wood-beamed ceilings.

In total, the home spans 2,3000 square feet, but it actually only features three bedrooms: one on the ground floor and two upstairs. What's more, unlike most celebrity homes, Emma's doesn't have a typical master suite.

Outside, it features a swimming pool with a beautiful fountain and a separate hot tub. There is also an ivy-covered garage which, at the time of sale, was referred to as a space for entertaining, an office, or a guesthouse.

Incidentally, Emma has recently listed the property, so she may not be a resident there much longer - we bet it'll get snapped up immediately.

© Getty Images Emma Stone has two homes in Los Angeles and two in New York

As for Emma's Malibu mansion, it cost her $3.25 million and is a ranch-style house set on a cliff overlooking Las Tunas Beach. It comes with 3.2 acres of land and the inside is curated to emulate a luxury beach shack with white walls, window shutters and 180-degree views of the water. In contrast to her Westwood abode, this one has an incredible glass-enclosed master bedroom.

Emma's property portfolio doesn’t stop there. She also owns two further homes in New York City. She purchased one in 2016 for $2.4 million in West Village, as well as a $3.6 million apartment in the Financial District, on top of a historic boutique hotel.

© Getty Emma recently won the BAFTA for her role in Poor Things

Emma and Dave married in secret in 2020, and the news only came to light when Emma appeared wearing a wedding band in May. Dave, a comedian and writer for Saturday Night Live, confirmed the couple's engagement in 2019 on Instagram when he revealed Emma's beautiful engagement ring in a selfie of the pair.

Emma then gave birth to their daughter in March 2021. After the birth certificate was obtained by TMZ, it was revealed their daughter was named Louise Jean McCary, a tribute to Emma's grandmother as it was a reversal of her own name, Jean Louise. The parents go back and forth between raising her in New York and Los Angeles.