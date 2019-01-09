Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's Oxfordshire family home

Lucky Phillip Schofield is about to embark on his summer holidays from This Morning presenting duties, and while he often jets away on holiday with his co-star Holly Willoughby, there’s no doubt he’ll also be looking forward to spending more time at home.
The TV presenter lives in Oxfordshire with his wife Stephanie, in a beautiful property that has previously featured in his ITV series, How to Spend it Well at Christmas. The couple, who are parents to daughters Molly and Ruby, also share glimpses into their home life on Instagram, revealing their stylish interiors, large conservatory and sprawling garden.
Although Phillip’s house largely has a neutral colour scheme, the dad-of-two and his wife have added character with colourful prints on everything from curtains to cushions, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Phillip’s home…