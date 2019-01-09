﻿
Inside This Morning host Phillip Schofield's Oxfordshire family home

Phillip Schofield House
Photo: © Instagram
1/12

Lucky Phillip Schofield is about to embark on his summer holidays from This Morning presenting duties, and while he often jets away on holiday with his co-star Holly Willoughby, there’s no doubt he’ll also be looking forward to spending more time at home.

The TV presenter lives in Oxfordshire with his wife Stephanie, in a beautiful property that has previously featured in his ITV series, How to Spend it Well at Christmas. The couple, who are parents to daughters Molly and Ruby, also share glimpses into their home life on Instagram, revealing their stylish interiors, large conservatory and sprawling garden.

Although Phillip’s house largely has a neutral colour scheme, the dad-of-two and his wife have added character with colourful prints on everything from curtains to cushions, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Phillip’s home…

Phillip Schofield lounge Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
2/12

Phillip and Stephanie decorated their living room for Christmas with stockings hanging over the fireplace, logs by the fire and pine cones scattered to add a decorative touch.

Phillip Schofield house garden
Photo: © Instagram
3/12

The TV presenter and his wife filmed scenes for How to Spend it Well at Christmas in their home, and gave a glimpse at their spacious garden, which had been decked out with an array of festive lights and models.

Phillip Schofield house conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

This video, filmed in the conservatory, offers another peek at the family garden, which appears to have a large trampoline on the lawn.

Phillip Schofield house living room
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

The living room of Phillip's home is spacious and stylish, with cream carpets, a complementing sofa and a wooden cabinet and round dining table. A number of lamps and candles are scattered around to change the ambience of the room, while a large wooden mirror hangs on the walls.

Phillip Schofield house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Phillip doesn't shy away from bold prints – both in his wardrobe and in his home. The This Morning presenter has added statement patterned curtains to this room, which is furnished with a wooden desk topped with family photos and a traditional clock.

Phillip Schofield conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

Phillip's home has a large conservatory which is the ideal spot for family dinners and celebrations – in this case, his daughter Ruby's 22nd birthday. The room has a long wooden dining table topped with a metallic runner, plants and candles, while a sofa can be seen in the background.

Phillip Schofield house conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

The conservatory also housed the family's huge Christmas tree over the holidays. There is plenty of space for relaxing and socialising in this large room, with a leather sofa and seating, a coffee table and separate dining area, which overlooks the back garden.

Phillip Schofield house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Phillip shared a video of himself testing gadgets around his home, offering a unique glimpse at his hallway. The walls have wooden panelling and have been painted a muted blue-grey shade, with a mirror and pin board hanging on the walls.

Phillip Schofield house sitting room
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

We love the way Phillip and Stephanie have added pops of vibrant colour and prints to their lounge with this array of textured, Aztec print cushions. The couple have numerous ornaments and plants lining the windowsill, with a tripod lamp placed in the corner.

Phillip Schofield lounge
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

On the opposite side of the room there is a midnight blue Chesterfield sofa that has also been topped with patterned cushions, and is placed next to a traditional open fireplace, where the family hung their stockings in the lead-up to Christmas.

Phillip Schofield house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Phillip's kitchen has black glossy worktops, with cream painted brick walls and an AGA oven. The This Morning host can be seen relaxing in the kitchen with a glass of red wine, while other photos show him with a Scrabble mug, featuring his initial, P.

