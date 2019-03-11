﻿
See Celebrity MasterChef judge John Torode’s house with fiancée Lisa Faulkner

Take a peek at where the John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen hosts live

John Torode house kitchen
It has been a year to remember for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, who not only announced their engagement in January, but also landed their own ITV show together – John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen. The couple, who met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, have been living together in London for some time, and often share glimpses at their family life on Instagram.

As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, which is equipped with all the mod cons two chefs will need to practice their culinary skills together. And they the perfect place to host dinner parties; a stylish dining room which overlooks their garden. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Lisa and John’s beautiful home…

The kitchen and dining room:

The couple’s kitchen features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. John and Lisa have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space, while culinary equipment including a blender and spice rack can be seen on the work surface behind.

John Torode house dining room
With two chefs in the household, it’s only fitting that mealtimes become a special occasion. The MasterChef host prepared a Japanese dinner for Lisa’s birthday that she couldn’t resist showing off on Instagram, showing the perfectly laid table with patterned kitchenware and chopsticks.

john-torode-home-breakfast
Lisa recently shared a photo of a very tasty looking breakfast that she enjoyed with John at home. The "breakfast of champions" included eggy bread and coffeemate. 

John Torode house dining room
The kitchen and dining room appear to be open plan, with a wooden dining table placed near to the glass patio doors that lead out to the garden. John and Lisa have hung an industrial-style light fitting over the table, and added fresh flowers and candles to provide the finishing touches.

John Torode house living room
The living room:

John and Lisa’s living room has a bay window with floor-length curtains and wooden flooring, where they placed their Christmas tree in December. A geometric print rug is on the floor at the centre of the room, while the couple have decorated the room with a floor lamp and an array of ornaments.

John Torode house living room
The couple have a navy sofa that looks like the perfect spot to cuddle up with their pet dog. A coffee table sits alongside one of the sofas, where a framed photo is on display.

John Torode house living room
Lisa shared another glimpse inside her living room with a sweet snap of her pet dog, showing an unusual patterned cabinet that sits in the corner of the room. The couple also have chopped logs in the room, which can be used for their traditional log burning fire.

John Torode house bedroom
The bedroom:

The actress shared a look inside her bedroom with this photo showing her relaxing on the bed, which has a plain white duvet cover and pillows, and an ornate wooden cabinet at the side.

Lisa-Faulkner-house-bedroom
The actress gave fans a look inside her bedroom with an Instagram selfie, showing her statement light fitting and colourful striped duvet colour that brightened up the cream décor.

Lisa-Faulkner-house-garden
Lisa shared a peek at the couple’s garden on Instagram, revealing it had made John feel “very zen” to be outside in the sunshine.

