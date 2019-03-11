See Celebrity MasterChef judge John Torode’s house with fiancée Lisa Faulkner

It has been a year to remember for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, who not only announced their engagement in January, but also landed their own ITV show together – John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen. The couple, who met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, have been living together in London for some time, and often share glimpses at their family life on Instagram.
As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, which is equipped with all the mod cons two chefs will need to practice their culinary skills together. And they the perfect place to host dinner parties; a stylish dining room which overlooks their garden. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Lisa and John’s beautiful home…
The kitchen and dining room:
The couple’s kitchen features painted wooden cabinets and open shelving displaying an array of crockery and teapots. John and Lisa have a wooden island unit offering extra food preparation space, while culinary equipment including a blender and spice rack can be seen on the work surface behind.