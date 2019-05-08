Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien shares a peek inside her Manchester home

Tina O’Brien has grown up on screen in her role as Sarah Platt, having made her debut on Coronation Street 20 years ago. The soap star often gives fans an insight into her life away from the soap too, including a look into the family home she shares with husband Adam Crofts, their son Beau, and her daughter Scarlett from her relationship with former co-star Ryan Thomas.
The mum-of-two lives near Manchester, where the soap is filmed, in a beautiful home that she has filled with quirky touches such as flamingo print wallpaper and colourful wall art. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Tina’s house…