﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien shares a peek inside her Manchester home

See where Tina and husband Adam Crofts live

...
Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien shares a peek inside her Manchester home
You're reading

Coronation Street's Tina O'Brien shares a peek inside her Manchester home

1/8
Next

Meet the Loose Women's famous other halves – past and present
Tina-O-Brien-Corrie-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

Tina O’Brien has grown up on screen in her role as Sarah Platt, having made her debut on Coronation Street 20 years ago. The soap star often gives fans an insight into her life away from the soap too, including a look into the family home she shares with husband Adam Crofts, their son Beau, and her daughter Scarlett from her relationship with former co-star Ryan Thomas.

The mum-of-two lives near Manchester, where the soap is filmed, in a beautiful home that she has filled with quirky touches such as flamingo print wallpaper and colourful wall art. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Tina’s house…

Tina O Brien house mirror
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

The hallway at Tina’s house has one statement wall featuring flamingo print wallpaper, with a floor-length ornate mirror hung on the walls to open up the space and make it look brighter.

Tina O Brien house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Tina shared a peek inside her living room amid a chaotic time at Christmas, when her children's toys were scattered all over the floor. The room has cream walls and a fluffy rug on the floor, with floor-to-ceiling curtains hanging at the window. A grey snuggle seat is positioned in the corner next to a stylish studio lamp, while the television sits on a wooden cabinet in the corner.

GALLERY: Meet the Corrie cast's real-life children

Tina O Brien house living room accessories
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

The living room has an upholstered ottoman that Tina has topped with accessories including a small plant in a blue patterned pot, and gold trays lined with ornaments.

STORY: Lucy Fallon's bedroom is so dreamy - take a look

Tina O Brien house accessories
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

One wall has a grey patterned wallpaper, and Tina has added decorative touches with a plant, elephant ornament, and framed picture that reads: "And so the adventure begins".

 

Tina O Brien living room accessories
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Tina appears to be a fan of metallics, and has used a gold mirrored tray, gold Buddha ornament, and candles to add the luxurious finishing touches to her room.

MORE: See the Coronation Street stars' homes

Tina O Brien house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

The Coronation Street actress has lots of quirky pictures and quote signs in her home, including one print that says "Be a flamingo", and another that reads: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it is about learning to dance in the rain."

Tina O Brien-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Tina gave a peek inside her bedroom when she snuggled up to watch a film in bed with her daughter. The actress has bedding with a purple and blue painted floral print.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...