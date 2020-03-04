﻿
Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller sells his incredible Bel-Air estate for £21.9million

The American Idol creator originally listed the home for £29.3million

Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller sells his incredible Bel-Air estate for £21.9million: see photos
He's amassed an estimated net worth of almost £469million ($600million), so it's little surprise that Simon Fuller has an incredible property portfolio. However, the Spice Girls manager, who also launched the global 'Idol' TV franchise, has decided to sell his seven-bedroom Bel-Air mansion just six years after he bought it.

Simon and his wife, interior designer Natalie Swanston, bought the 11,200-square-foot home for £18.7million ($24million) in 2014, and have since carried out extensive renovation work, helping it to sell at £21.9million ($28million) – an impressive profit for the pair. It's easy to see why the property has such a high asking price; with a private hillside location boasting sea views, a guest house, a greenhouse, a swimming pool and a spa, it has everything you could want. -

The house sits on a 1.6-acre estate with grounds set over multiple levels. A balcony terrace sits immediately outside the house, with steps leading down to the pool, and again to the lawns. Keep reading to see more…

Alfresco entertaining is a given at this beautiful residence, which has several different outdoor seating and dining areas on the terrace, which has views over the swimming pool and beyond to the ocean.

One outdoor dining table has cushioned seating for eight people, with a black parasol to shade from the sun.

Natalie's talent for interior design is evident throughout the house, which is all decorated in tones of white, grey and black, with pops of colour from accessories, like the lime green cushions that line the dark velvet sofas in the living room.

Dark wooden flooring spans throughout the ground floor of the property, which has white walls and high ceilings. This spiral staircase has a wrought iron handrail with a chandelier hanging overhead.

Having worked with everyone from the Spice Girls to Jennifer Lopez, we would love to have seen the guests at Simon's dinner parties! The dining room has a long dining table with seating for 14 that ties in with the monochrome colour scheme, with metallic accents.

We see a rare splash of colour in the kitchen, which has bottle green walls and marble flooring, with access directly into the living room via a dramatic archway.

