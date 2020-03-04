He's amassed an estimated net worth of almost £469million ($600million), so it's little surprise that Simon Fuller has an incredible property portfolio. However, the Spice Girls manager, who also launched the global 'Idol' TV franchise, has decided to sell his seven-bedroom Bel-Air mansion just six years after he bought it.
Simon and his wife, interior designer Natalie Swanston, bought the 11,200-square-foot home for £18.7million ($24million) in 2014, and have since carried out extensive renovation work, helping it to sell at £21.9million ($28million) – an impressive profit for the pair. It's easy to see why the property has such a high asking price; with a private hillside location boasting sea views, a guest house, a greenhouse, a swimming pool and a spa, it has everything you could want. -
The house sits on a 1.6-acre estate with grounds set over multiple levels. A balcony terrace sits immediately outside the house, with steps leading down to the pool, and again to the lawns. Keep reading to see more…
Photos: Realtor.com