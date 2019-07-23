The most beautiful holiday homes owned by the royal family

The Queen owns a vast property portfolio, including a selection of castles and palaces around the UK. And while she spends the majority of her time at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, the monarch and her fellow royals are able to enjoy relaxing breaks at their holiday homes – from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to the Sandringham Estate. Ahead of Channel 5's Royal Holiday Secrets on Saturday night, take a look through the gallery to see more of the royals' holiday homes…
Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, Scotland
Said to be one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, Balmoral Castle is where the Queen spends her summer break with the Duke of Edinburgh. Balmoral has long been a favourite retreat for the royal family, dating back to 1842, when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert first visited the Highlands. The magnificent estate, set amid mountains, lochs and glens, held a special place for Victoria, so much so that in 1852 her husband Albert bought it for her. The original house was deemed "small but pretty", which led to the commission of Balmoral Castle. Unlike other properties such as Buckingham Palace, it is privately owned.
RELATED: Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's Scottish residence Balmoral Castle