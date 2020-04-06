Take a tour of Emma Willis and Matt Willis' stunning home where they are self-isolating

Emma and Matt Willis are one of television's most famous couples, so it makes sense that the pair share such a beautiful family home with their children Isabelle, Ace, and Trixie-Grace. They live in Hertfordshire and, following the coronavirus pandemic, have been self-isolating there together, and their photos are guaranteed to give you serious interiors envy.
SEE: Inside Amanda Holden's two stunning family homes
Doting mum Emma has incorporated pieces from her very own homeware line into the house, with lots of bright colours and animal prints filling the property with character. The kitchen, meanwhile, has a rustic feel, with painted wooden cabinets and uninterrupted country views across their garden and beyond. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Emma and Matt's house…