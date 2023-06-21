Emma Willis inundated with messages after sharing photo with rarely-seen daughter Isabelle

Emma Willis looked every inch the doting mum as she posed with her rarely-seen daughter Isabelle to mark her 14th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 47-year-old - who shares three children with husband Matt Willis - uploaded the sweetest picture, which showed them walking arm-in-arm during a fun day out.

"My first born is officially taller than me," she wrote in the caption. "Today she turned 14 and my god, does she make me proud. A beautiful soul who is growing into the most incredible young woman. "Where the hell has the time gone… Happy birthday Wizz, we love you to infinity and beyond. Stay true, stay you."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment, with This Morning chef Juliet Sear writing: "Happy birthday!! I remember making her 3rd birthday cake it was a Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse shape? Have fun!! Xxx." Michelle Visage added: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

One fan remarked: "Awww I call my daughter, Isabelle - whizz!!!! Happy Birthday. What a gorgeous photo xx." Another said: "I watched your recent documentary and cried throughout. You were both so brave and real, wishing you both all the very best." A third follower wrote: "Happy birthday gorgeous girl... a very special one right there xx."

Emma and Matt, who tied the knot on 5 July 2008, are the doting parents to three children, Isabelle, Ace, 11, and Trixie, seven. In a bid to protect their privacy, the pair keep their children's faces hidden from social media.

Reflecting on motherhood earlier this year, Emma said on Absolute Collagen's YouTube: "I think [having children] is the most empowering thing that I've ever done. It's something that fills you with dread and worry while it’s happening, but when you look back at what your body has done and what it creates, it just absolutely blows me away."

She added: "I most definitely had lack of confidence as a child: I was really, really shy…I think because of that, and because I sometimes have a lack of self-confidence as a grown up as well. I really try to instil in my kids to lean into their fears and to embrace life as much as they can and to believe they can achieve whatever they want to achieve."