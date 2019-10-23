﻿
Inside Peter Andre's two incredible houses in Surrey and Cyprus

The Mysterious Girl singer lives with his wife Emily MacDonagh and their children

Peter Andre's home life has been busier than ever lately, as he has taken over parenting and homeschooling duties during the coronavirus lockdown while his wife Emily MacDonagh works on the frontline as an NHS doctor. The Andre family have been in isolation at their home in Surrey, but also have a beautiful holiday home in Cyprus that they will no doubt be looking forward to visiting once the travel restrictions are lifted.

A recent post shared by Peter showed how he was giving his children an arts and crafts lesson in their playroom, which has coloured foam tiles on the floor, and toys including a miniature car, dolls' cot and a pushchair lining one wall. Keep reading to see more of Peter and Emily's home…

Peter and Emily can watch movies together in their own home cinema when they have the time. The room has a huge screen on one wall, with a black coffee table and sofas for the family to relax on.

Peter surprised Emily in summer 2019 with a new selection of garden furniture, including a rattan table with a firepit in the middle.

Peter surprised Emily in the summer with a garden makeover, after buying a large glass-topped rattan outdoor dining table with matching chairs and a huge corner sofa from Moda Furnishings for their patio, as well as two separate rattan armchairs with foot stools and a matching coffee table which he positioned on the lawn.

Additionally, the couple can take the opportunity to soak up the sun on two co-ordinating sun loungers, which Peter has placed further down the garden on the lawn. The perfect final addition to their new garden setup was a Jacuzzi.

This playhouse looks like so much fun for Peter's children, and he admitted they love it. The wooden house is raised on stilts and has a slide taking them back down onto the lawn.

The Andre household has a spacious garden complete with a herb garden and plenty of space for the children (and their pet rabbits) to run around. "Amelia and Emily weeding the herb garden and Theo enjoying the garden with the two Rabs. As for me… smiling," Peter captioned this sweet post.

In February, Peter inadvertently showcased his living room as he shared a photo of youngsters Amelia and Theo watching their mum's appearance on ITV's Lorraine. While Amelia was perched on a dining chair, baby Theo was sat in a Cosatto 3 Sixty highchair, which received many admiring comments from fans. Featuring a milk bottle print which has since been discontinued, the high chair typical retails for around £145.

Meanwhile, Peter's living room has an on-trend grey colour scheme, with faux fur throws, soft cushions and a fluffy rug creating the perfect sanctuary where all the family can relax.

The couple's kitchen leads directly into the dining room via a large archway. While the dining room has a dark colour scheme, the kitchen is much lighter, with white display and shelving that has numerous vases and keepsakes on display.

Although the dining room has a dark colour scheme, it is filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors which lead directly out onto the garden. The room is the perfect space for entertaining, with dark blue walls and a black gloss table, along with seating for ten people. "Table nearly set. I'm cooking for friends and have all four kids. See, us guys CAN multi task," Peter captioned a photo of the room.

Peter showed off his beautiful kitchen when he shared a photo of Emily cooking their dinner in November. The spacious kitchen is lined with sleek white cabinets with dark worktops, while a marble-topped central island offers lots of extra food preparation and cooking space for the family.

A room in Peter's house appears to have been transformed into a colourful playroom for his children, complete with all the toys and games they could ever want. A photo shared by the Mysterious Girl singer showed his older children lying on play mats surrounded by books, crayons and felt tips, prompting him to request: "Please clean up after will you?"

Peter also has a holiday home in his native Cyprus, and said he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and his family home in the UK. The property certainly looks like a beautiful place to get away from it all; with its own private swimming pool and sprawling lawns, there is lots to keep Peter’s children Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo entertained. Meanwhile, inside the house has a modern decor, with an open plan living space that has different areas for sitting and watching TV, relaxing on the sofa, dining and cooking.

