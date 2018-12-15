Inside Big Night In host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country home

Zoe Ball has settled into country life after relocating from Brighton to the village of Ditchling, East Sussex at the beginning of 2018. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter often shares photos of her gorgeous home on Instagram, complete with an incredible walled garden that is the envy of her fans.
The mum-of-two previously lived two doors away from her ex-husband, DJ Fatboy Slim, but decided to move two years ago, settling for a £970,000 cottage just an hour's drive away, where she appears to be happier than ever. With its quaint setting but handy location for travelling into London for work, it's easy to see why she loves it so much! Scroll through the gallery to see more of Zoe's home…