Inside Big Night In host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country home

The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter relocated to East Sussex in 2018

Inside Big Night In host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country home
Inside Big Night In host Zoe Ball's gorgeous country home

Chloe Best
Zoe-Ball-house-garden-flowers
Photo: © Instagram
Zoe Ball has settled into country life after relocating from Brighton to the village of Ditchling, East Sussex at the beginning of 2018. The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter often shares photos of her gorgeous home on Instagram, complete with an incredible walled garden that is the envy of her fans.

The mum-of-two previously lived two doors away from her ex-husband, DJ Fatboy Slim, but decided to move two years ago, settling for a £970,000 cottage just an hour's drive away, where she appears to be happier than ever. With its quaint setting but handy location for travelling into London for work, it's easy to see why she loves it so much! Scroll through the gallery to see more of Zoe's home…

Zoe-Ball-breakfast-in-bed
The Big Night In host shared a peek in her bedroom when she was treated to breakfast in bed on Mother's Day. The wall opposite Zoe's bed is lined with cream built-in wardrobes, with a television integrated in the middle. Zoe has a dusky pink duvet cover, and even her Le Creuset salt and pepper mills match – in shades of pink and grey.

Zoe-Ball-cats-chairs
Photo: © Instagram
In another photo, Zoe's pet cats both slept in one room, with one curled up on a blue armchair, and the other on a footstool. Two pale pink cushions and a personalised penguin print cushion sit on top of the chair, while two small metal tables are positioned on either side.

Zoe-Ball-Anthropologie-canister
Zoe has a bistro tile canister from Anthropologie in her kitchen, reading: "Rise and Shine". Perfect for storing coffee or tea, it is still available to order for £22.

Bistro tile canister, £22, Anthropologie

2-Zoe-Ball-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
Zoe shared a peek inside her living room while settling down to watch a film earlier this year. The room has dark grey walls with a grey corner sofa and white media unit with her TV resting on top. White shutter blinds have been placed at the window, while a Woody Allen film poster and patterned blanket add a pop of colour.

3-Zoe-Ball-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
The room has a soft cream carpet, and Zoe has added decorative touches with framed photos, candles, and a green glass vase. She made training for her Sport Relief challenge more fun by placing her exercise bike in front of the television.

4-Zoe-Ball-kitchen-house
Photo: © Instagram
Zoe's kitchen doesn't look like this anymore! The BBC Radio 2 presenter shared a glimpse at her kitchen before it was ripped out for renovations, showing the space had white fitted cabinets and duck egg blue tiles. The kitchen is open plan with her dining room area and leads through to the living room, making it ideal for entertaining.

5-Zoe-Ball-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Instagram followers got a peek inside Zoe's bedroom when she shared a photo of herself reading on her bed during the summer. The 47-year-old has a white chest of drawers with a TV on top opposite her bed, and fitted wardrobes on the other side of the room.

6-Zoe-Ball-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Zoe's bedroom looks like the perfect place to cuddle up and watch TV with her cats. She has plain white bedding with a quilted pink bedspread that ties in with the muted colour scheme.

7-Zoe-Ball-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
Can we take a moment to appreciate Zoe's shoe collection?! The mum-of-two gave a peek inside her designated shoe cupboard before Strictly's return in September, showcasing her vast array of footwear lined up and perfectly organised on built-in shelving.

10-Zoe-Ball-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Fans were green with envy when they saw her garden covered with purple wisteria in the spring. The walled garden was in full bloom the plant climbing up and along the brickwork and over the top of her garage. Further potted plants and trees are scattered around the garden while a bird house is mounted on the wall, creating a picture-perfect scene.

8-Zoe-Ball-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Zoe appears to spend a lot of time in her garden, and shared this photo as she enjoyed an al fresco breakfast in the summer. A rattan sofa and table are the ideal spot to relax outside, and is surrounded by a number of plants and flowers.

9-Zoe-Ball-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
The blonde presenter's garden is surrounded by a high brick wall, and appears to lead up to a second raised seating area that offers idyllic views across the quaint village she has moved to.

