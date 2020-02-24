It has been a year to remember for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode, who not only got married in October, but also landed their own ITV show together – John and Lisa’s Weekend Kitchen. The couple, who met on Celebrity MasterChef in 2010, have been living together in London for some time, and often share glimpses at their family life on Instagram.
As you would expect, the keen foodies spend a lot of time in their kitchen, which is equipped with all the mod cons two chefs will need to practice their culinary skills together. And they the perfect place to host dinner parties; a stylish dining room which overlooks their garden. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Lisa and John’s beautiful home…
The kitchen and dining room:
The breakfast bar offers plenty of space for preparing food and eating together, while the couple has everything from dinnerware to ornaments on display on open shelving and in a glass-fronted cabinet.