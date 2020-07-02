Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith's jaw-dropping £32.3million mansion

Will Smith has had the opportunity to spend more time at home than ever before during the coronavirus pandemic – and what a home it is!
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star lives in a property worth an estimated $42million (£32.3million) with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith and their children Jaden and Willow.
Located in the star-studded neighbourhood of Calabasas, which counts the Kardashians and Jenner family among its other famous residents, the estate was fully completed in 2010 and has some seriously impressive facilities, including basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, its very own lake, and outdoor pool.
Indoors, the house has nine bedrooms, a meditation lounge, pool room, home theatre and even a recording studio, where Willow reportedly recorded her hit single Whip My Hair. Now, fans may recognise the home from Jada and Willow’s online talk show with her mum Adrienne, which is filmed in the property. Look through the gallery to see more of Will and Jada’s home…