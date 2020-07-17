Inside Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's house ahead of move to 'dream home'

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are in the midst of packing to move into their "dream home" with their daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie, after two years living together in Gemma's house in Manchester.
While we'll have to wait a little longer to see their new house, Gemma and Gorka have given fans regular glimpses inside their current home on social media, especially during the coronavirus lockdown. It boasts a fully-equipped home gym, spacious living room and beautiful garden with balcony, where the family have been enjoying spending time outdoors during the summer.
In a recent post Gemma relaxed outdoors on a bean bag she had bought especially for their new home, but with their move delayed she admitted she couldn't resist opening it. Keep reading to see more of the couple's home…