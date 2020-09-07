Meghan Markle’s homes before Prince Harry revealed: see inside

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Prince Harry reveals never-before-seen room inside home with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle temporarily moved into Tyler Perry's former LA mansion after making the decision to relocate to America earlier...
-
Victoria Beckham shares never-before-seen look inside incredible home with David
Victoria Beckham has shared an unseen look inside the country estate in the Cotswolds that she shares with her husband David and their four children...
-
Inside Princess Diana’s private home at Kensington Palace
-
Sarah Ferguson transforms Princess Beatrice & Eugenie's childhood home into Disney castle
Sarah Ferguson has transformed her home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where Princess Eugenie and Beatrice grew up, into a makeshift Disney castle for...
-
Masked Singer host Joel Dommett's jaw-dropping home revealed: see inside