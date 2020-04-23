Inside Family Fortunes host Gino D'Acampo's TWO beautiful homes

Gino D'Acampo is back on our screens with a new presenting role on Family Fortunes. The show not only marks Gino's welcome return to TV, but also his return to the UK, after he spent the coronavirus lockdown isolating at his home in Sardinia.
The dad-of-three typically divides his time between his second home in Italy and a £1.25million Hertfordshire home, and has shared several glimpses inside both properties on Instagram, showing his surprising collection of superhero memorabilia and his ultimate treat to himself – a Ferrari.
Keep reading to see more of where Gino lives…
Gino D'Acampo's Hertfordshire home
This beautiful living room has wooden panelling on the walls, a selection of cosy armchairs and footstools, and a large wooden coffee table complete with a bar tray filled with a selection of glassware and spirits in decanters.
