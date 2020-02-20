﻿
Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's home is truly stunning - see inside

Claudia lives with her husband Kris Thykier and their sons

Claudia Winkleman keeps her personal life with her husband Kris Thykier and their two sons out of the public eye, but she has occasionally given fans a peek inside their incredible family home on social media. The Strictly Come Dancing and Best Home Cook host lives in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she stayed during the coronavirus pandemic, while she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her famous neighbours.

The central London location also has its perks for Claudia, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." Keep reading to check out where Claudia lives… 

Claudia gave fans a peek inside her pristine bathroom while filming an interview with makeup artist Sali Hughes in summer 2017. Speaking while sat in her white bathtub, the interview offered a look at her marble panelled walls and flooring, with black-and-white framed family photos hung on the walls.

The bathroom has a sleek white vanity unit, while the shower appears to be in a separate wet room with white subway tiles on the walls.

One room in the Grade II-listed townhouse has painted wooden panelling on the walls. This photo - shared to celebrate Claudia's son Jake's birthday - also revealed she has hung colourful artwork around the room.

The kitchen appears spacious, with a wooden island unit - the perfect spot for preparing a Sunday roast. The room has plain white walls and wooden flooring which leads throughout the downstairs of the house and into the hallway.

The staircase features stripped back white wooden stairs, with a strip of beige textured carpet running down the middle.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

