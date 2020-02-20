Strictly's Claudia Winkleman's home is truly stunning - see inside

Claudia Winkleman keeps her personal life with her husband Kris Thykier and their two sons out of the public eye, but she has occasionally given fans a peek inside their incredible family home on social media. The Strictly Come Dancing and Best Home Cook host lives in a Grade II-listed townhouse near Marble Arch, where she stayed during the coronavirus pandemic, while she is said to count former Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie among her famous neighbours.
The central London location also has its perks for Claudia, who once told the Evening Standard: "I can leave my house at 4am and buy a kebab, rent a movie and get some shampoo. I love my shower, my bread bin and our tortoise, Yoshi." Keep reading to check out where Claudia lives…
