﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce – see inside

The Voice judge is now separated from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce – see inside
You're reading

Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce – see inside

1/8
Next

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's house is everything a family could wish for
Rachel Avery
kelly-clarkson-lake
Photo: © Custom
1/8

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson confirmed her split from Brandon Blackstock back in 2020 and now the couple are in the midst of divorce, Kelly has put her Tennessee house up for sale.

RELATED: 13 celebrity splits and divorces during lockdown

They have two children together, River and Remington and The Sun has reported that the custody battle has been a messy one – but one thing is now sure, Kelly and her children will not be residing at this lakeside property in Tennessee.

kelly-clarkson-home
Photo: © Custom
2/8

The enormous 20,121 square ft property is on sale for a whopping $7.49million and is located within the idyllic surroundings of Hendersonville, just 25 miles from Nashville. With panoramic views, four acres of land, a grand foyer and a huge swimming pool – the place is out of this world.

kelly-clarkson-foyer
Photo: © Custom
3/8

The entrance hall sets the precedence for the rest of the decadent residence – Kelly's foyer features a sweeping double staircase in traditional wood and there are also two regal Georgian pillars which lead the way into the family's living area.

GALLERY: Sharon Osbourne's home cost 17x an average LA house – see inside

kelly-clarkson-bedroom
Photo: © Custom
4/8

The American Idol winner's home has seven bedrooms, and the master suite is something truly spectacular. The four-poster bed almost steals the show, but the three-tier chandelier is a sight to behold. The star's luxurious drapes and floor-to-ceiling windows also add to the luxury feel of the room.

MORE: Dreamy celebrity bedrooms revealed

kelly-clarkson-kitchen
Photo: © Custom
5/8

The star has a picture-perfect kitchen complete with huge island and breakfast bar. The space has a country-chic vibe to its décor with lots of wooden and stone features keeping it traditional, but with modern touches like a fabulous industrial light hanging from the ceiling.

LOOK: Martha Stewart's kitchen is fit for royalty

kelly-clarkson-games-room
Photo: © Custom
6/8

The house also has a games room with ranch-style décor as well as a home gym, a two-level office and an elevator.

kelly-clarkson-playroom
Photo: © Custom
7/8

An unusually colourful room in the house is the children's playroom which has rainbow flooring, an underwater scene on the wall and lots of comfy furnishings.

GALLERY: 12 unbelievable celebrity playrooms

kelly-clarkson-pool
Photo: © Custom
8/8

The property's exterior is one of the most impressive parts – not only is there a double staircase from the top floor leading down to the outside space, but there's an incredible pool which can't be missed. Kelly also has a boathouse on site with room for two boats.

More information at toptenrealestatedeals.com

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.