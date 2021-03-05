Meghan Markle's marital home before meeting Prince Harry might surprise you

The Duchess of Sussex's former home went up for sale for $1.8million (around £1.48million) in 2019, and it's worlds apart from the houses she has since lived in with Prince Harry! While we have only ever seen glimpses inside their home at Frogmore Cottage, and their new house in Montecito, California, Meghan's old home in LA with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson was flawlessly modern. On the other hand, her more recent properties exude a more traditional vibe.
SEE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new £11million home REVEALED
Meghan and Trevor reportedly lived in their LA home between 2011 and 2013, around the time that Meghan landed her big break in Suits, so she divided her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada. At the time of sale, it was described in the listing by The Bienstock Group as a "rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine", and the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. Take a look through the gallery to see where Meghan lived before she met Prince Harry…
Photos: The Bienstock Group