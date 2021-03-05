﻿
Meghan Markle's marital home before meeting Prince Harry might surprise you

The Duchess of Sussex lived there between 2011 and 2013

Chloe Best
The Duchess of Sussex's former home went up for sale for $1.8million (around £1.48million) in 2019, and it's worlds apart from the houses she has since lived in with Prince Harry! While we have only ever seen glimpses inside their home at Frogmore Cottage, and their new house in Montecito, California, Meghan's old home in LA with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson was flawlessly modern. On the other hand, her more recent properties exude a more traditional vibe. 

Meghan and Trevor reportedly lived in their LA home between 2011 and 2013, around the time that Meghan landed her big break in Suits, so she divided her time between Los Angeles and Toronto, Canada. At the time of sale, it was described in the listing by The Bienstock Group as a "rare colonial Hancock Park charmer with so much sunshine", and the house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a huge garden with al fresco dining area. Take a look through the gallery to see where Meghan lived before she met Prince Harry…

Photos: The Bienstock Group

The open plan living and dining room has a light and airy feel, similar to the colour palette she favoured in her Toronto home. With white walls and wooden flooring providing a blank canvas, jewel-toned cushions and artwork add a splash of colour.

Photos: The Bienstock Group

The colour palette spans throughout the kitchen, which has white cabinets, chic grey worktops and aluminium appliances. There is a small table for two to dine together, but additional seating can be found at the back of the living room as well as outdoors on the terrace.

Photos: The Bienstock Group

Another bedroom has the same pale grey and neutrals colour scheme has the rest of the house, but pink cushions and a painting on the walls add personality to the space, creating a welcoming environment for any guests.

Photos: The Bienstock Group

One of the two bedrooms has an opulent décor, with grey herringbone wall tiles, marble vanity units and his and hers sinks with brass hexagon-shaped mirrors.

Photos: The Bienstock Group

