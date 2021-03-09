﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos

Dancing on Ice star Colin lives in Wales

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
You're reading

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos

1/7
Next

Shania Twain's fans stunned by bedroom inside £9million home
Rachel Avery
Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Colin Jackson lives just outside Cardiff, which is where he was raised. The Dancing on Ice star often shares photos from inside his impeccable home, showing off his modern interiors and organisational skills.

LOOK: Dancing on Ice stars' homes unveiled: Rebekah Vardy, Denise van Outen, Jason Donovan, more

He lives around the corner from his sister Suzanne Packer, who stars in Casualty, and his house has a modern aesthetic throughout. From his incredible walk-in wardrobe to his stylish bedroom, take a look around…

Colin Jackson's bedroom

The Olympian has gone for a bold statement in his bedroom, with vibrant orange walls. Above the minimalist grey bed, there are cream cabinets, and the bed is dressed in plain white sheets while he has tied it all in with grey and orange cushions.

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Colin Jackson's bathroom

Colin's bathroom is also designed with striking orange walls – possibly a sign of his favourite colour. His shower, however, is backed with grey tiles and has modern glass doors.

SEE: Rebecca Adlington reveals stunning kitchen makeover – wow!

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Colin Jackson's kitchen

His kitchen is fitted with high-shine white cupboards and he has in-built appliances in black. While showing off his 'curry king' apron, he also revealed the giant marble island he has for food preparation.

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Another photograph of his kitchen showed it from a different angle and fans could see Colin's vast coffee cup collection, organised neatly on shelves. Fellow DOI star Rebekah Vardy even joked in the comments section: "Do you prefer to be referred to as a 'mug collector' or a 'mug enthusiast'? x"

MORE: The best celebrity kitchens you'll ever see

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Colin Jackson's wardrobe

The regimented theme continues into Colin's immaculate walk-in wardrobe where he has his designer goods proudly on display. His hanging rails are filled with pristine shirts and the star also has a centre island in the room.

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

His shoe collection has its own shelving unit, and the hurdling legend posed for a picture to show off his tidying efforts.

MORE: Strictly's Nicola Adams' two incredible homes with girlfriend Ella Baig unveiled

Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

When 54-year-old Colin shared a birthday selfie, he allowed his followers to see another room of his house which has a gallery wall of pictures as well as what appears to be certificates.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.