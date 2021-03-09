Colin Jackson's insanely tidy home will blow your mind - photos

Colin Jackson lives just outside Cardiff, which is where he was raised. The Dancing on Ice star often shares photos from inside his impeccable home, showing off his modern interiors and organisational skills.
LOOK: Dancing on Ice stars' homes unveiled: Rebekah Vardy, Denise van Outen, Jason Donovan, more
He lives around the corner from his sister Suzanne Packer, who stars in Casualty, and his house has a modern aesthetic throughout. From his incredible walk-in wardrobe to his stylish bedroom, take a look around…
Colin Jackson's bedroom
The Olympian has gone for a bold statement in his bedroom, with vibrant orange walls. Above the minimalist grey bed, there are cream cabinets, and the bed is dressed in plain white sheets while he has tied it all in with grey and orange cushions.