Little Mix star Perrie and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are having a baby

Perrie Edwards recently announced the exciting news that she and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby – and their jaw-dropping Surrey mansion will be the perfect family home.

The Little Mix star, who is pregnant at the same time as bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, enlisted the help of interiors pro Bethany Riley to transform their huge property, and the results are stunning.

Perrie Edwards' hallway

One part of the renovation process was their hallway which got a hotel-worthy makeover. Perrie used her incredible hall as a backdrop for an Instagram photo, revealing their regal staircase with a black and cream runner and black ornate railings.

Perrie Edwards' living room

Another picture in the hall showed off the space's high-shine cream flooring, a fish tank built into the wall and a cream armchair and side table. The lounge area could also be seen in the same photograph, revealing that the beige them continues throughout. It appears to be furnished with an L-shaped sofa and metallic floor-length curtains.

Bethany Riley unveiled the full living room, and it is incredible! On her interiors blog, she explained: "Featuring an oversized sofa that practically fills the room, the softest materials and large bespoke cushions, comfort was the main priority for the snug. We chose to keep the existing dark cabinetry and used brighter, neutral tones throughout the rest of the space. We used organic textures such as the concrete effect coffee tables and Italian lace wallcovering to add an element of calm."

Perrie Edwards' garden

Their outdoor space features a terrace area with a large outdoor sofa with cream cushions and a glass-topped table. There is also a fire pit in the middle, three leather and striped stools, and a trampoline elsewhere in the garden which Perrie previously revealed in a TikTok video.

Perrie Edwards' walk-in wardrobe

With all of the wonderful outfits she wears on and off stage, it comes as no surprise that the singer has her own walk-in wardrobe. It features floor-to-ceiling shelves and a full-length mirror which is handy for selfies!

