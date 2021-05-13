Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House where she met Prince Charles - photos

Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire until she married the Prince of Wales in 1981, and it was in fact the location Diana and Charles first met – when Charles was introduced by Diana's sister Sarah Spencer.
The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, is now owned by her brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, and he often shares glimpses inside on social media. It has 90 rooms and 550 acres and is also home to some of the finest European furniture and art you'll ever see. In July, the doors will open once again for the public to see inside. Until then, take a look…
RELATED: Princess Diana's home at Kensington Palace was so stunning