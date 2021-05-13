﻿
Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House where she met Prince Charles - photos

The Princess of Wales' brother continues to live at Althorp House

Bridie Wilkins
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana grew up at Althorp House in Northamptonshire until she married the Prince of Wales in 1981, and it was in fact the location Diana and Charles first met – when Charles was introduced by Diana's sister Sarah Spencer.

The property, which was previously owned by Princess Diana's father Earl John Spencer, is now owned by her brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, and he often shares glimpses inside on social media. It has 90 rooms and 550 acres and is also home to some of the finest European furniture and art you'll ever see. In July, the doors will open once again for the public to see inside. Until then, take a look…

Photo: © Rex
Library

Charles recently posted about the library on his Instagram account, calling it his favourite room in the house. It features wooden floors with three large patterned rugs, cream walls with endless shelves of books, and a selection of red armchairs and sofas. There are also several palatial chandeliers.

Photo: © Getty Images
This photo of Earl Charles Spencer in the library in 1990 revealed a photo of Princess Diana on his desk.

Photo: © Rex
Saloon

The Saloon makes a grand hallway for Althorp House. It has a large staircase with wooden bannisters and chandeliers, and paintings in gold frames hanging on the walls.

Photo: © Getty Images
Wootton Hall

The Wootton Hall takes its name from the artist John Wootton, whose works are hanging on the walls. It features Italian marble checkerboard flooring, where Princess Diana would practice her tap dancing.

Photo: © Rex
Bedroom

One of the bedrooms in the house is decorated with blue walls and red and blue patterned carpet. There is a four-poster bed with blue floral linen and matching curtains.

Photo: © Rex
Oak Bedroom

The Oak Bedroom is where John (later the 1st Earl) Spencer, secretly married Georgiana Poyntz. In 1934, Sir Winston Churchill also stayed in the Oak Bedroom whilst doing research for his book on the Duke of Marlborough. It features an oak bed, and 'S''s embroidered on the curtains to represent the surname Spencer.

Photo: © Rex
Billiard Room

Althorp House has its own billiard room, complete with large pool table. It is decorated with blue walls and a gold and cream ceiling, with several photos hanging on the walls.

Photo: © Rex
Marlborough Room

The Marlborough Room serves as a formal dining room, with space to seat up to 42 guests. It is named after Sarah First Duchess of Marlborough.

Photo: © Rex
Great Room

The Great Room was used by the 2nd Lord Spencer, George John, for political meetings, but is now used as a family dining room and a space for business conferences. The central design feature is the large giltwood mirrors, designed specifically for this room.

Photo: © Rex
Living room

One of many living/reception rooms in the house features red walls with red and blue patterned carpet. There is a cream floral sofa and a green sofa, as well as a wooden desk and three side tables.

Photo: © Rex
Picture Gallery

Althorp House's Picture Gallery is 115 feet long and features a selection of photos in 'Sunderland Frames' – fine, scalloped designs which the 2nd Earl of Sunderland had made in Italy and Spain.

