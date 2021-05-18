﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana

The royals called Kensington Palace home

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
You're reading

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana

1/8
Next

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher's pristine family home hits market for £2.5million - photos
Nichola Murphy
Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
1/8

After their royal wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana moved into Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace, which is where the royal couple raised their two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Duke of Cambridge now lives with his wife Kate Middleton and their own children in Apartment 1A, but his childhood home was just as impressive as you'd expect. 

This was thanks to the late Princess of Wales, who joined forces with renowned interior designer Dudley Poplak to turn three floors of the Palace into a beautiful family home. Keep scrolling to see inside...

 

Princess Diana's playroom

The young Princes had plenty of space to play with their toys since the entire top floor was kitted out with a playroom and two bedrooms. Luxury children’s design company Dragons and Walton Street put the space together, and went for a red, white and green colour scheme, with a strawberry print carpet.

 

SEE: Inside Princess Diana's epic childhood home at Althorp House

 

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
2/8

Princess Diana was also pictured in the space as she played with William, showing off a large cream patterned sofa, a wooden children's table with a white wooden chair and a rattan stool, and an adult-size wooden table with matching chairs. 

Loading the player...
3/8

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother films at the siblings' stunning childhood home

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
4/8

Princess Diana's drawing room

Photos show Princess Diana's two sons sitting on a green velvet piano stool inside their home. The black piano is topped with family photos and the walls are painted a vibrant yellow.

 

SEE: Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

 

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
5/8

Diana decorated with a large tapestry and a floral printed rug. She added to the vibrant design with multi-coloured cushions on one sofa, and a soft orange armchair with fringing at the bottom. Much like Prince William and Kate’s home, the furniture is finished with gold lacquer.

 

READ: Princess Diana's bedrooms revealed: everywhere she stayed from childhood

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
6/8

Princess Diana's sitting room

The sitting room doubled up as Diana’s workspace, and featured a large wooden desk at one end. Décor was particularly feminine, with a pastel blue and pink colour scheme and frilly curtains and cushions. 

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's country home Highgrove House

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
7/8

She kept her books in a large white bookcase that matched the white carpet, and a white lampshade on one side table. Again, Diana kept the room homely with more family photos on the mantelpiece above the fireplace.

Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana
8/8

Princess Diana's dining room

The dining room was a lot less feminine, and featured a darker colour scheme with deep red curtains and a dark green dining table.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.