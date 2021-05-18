Inside Prince William and Prince Harry's childhood home with Princess Diana

After their royal wedding, Prince Charles and Princess Diana moved into Apartments 8 and 9 in Kensington Palace, which is where the royal couple raised their two children, Prince William and Prince Harry.
The Duke of Cambridge now lives with his wife Kate Middleton and their own children in Apartment 1A, but his childhood home was just as impressive as you'd expect.
This was thanks to the late Princess of Wales, who joined forces with renowned interior designer Dudley Poplak to turn three floors of the Palace into a beautiful family home. Keep scrolling to see inside...
Princess Diana's playroom
The young Princes had plenty of space to play with their toys since the entire top floor was kitted out with a playroom and two bedrooms. Luxury children’s design company Dragons and Walton Street put the space together, and went for a red, white and green colour scheme, with a strawberry print carpet.
