16 jaw-dropping royal living rooms: Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle and more

While the Queen and other members of the royal family are often photographed in the more formal rooms of their homes while welcoming official visitors, they also have stunning living room areas where they can relax.
Fans caught a glimpse inside some of these areas following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the likes of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton make video calls from home. See inside the most incredible royal living rooms around the world…
Princess Anne's living room at Gatcombe Park
Princess Anne surprised fans when she unveiled her homely living room at Gatcombe Park where she watched Scotland play rugby alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. It features a red patterned sofa and matching armchair, pale green walls, wooden furniture and a plasma TV. The royal has decorated the space with lots of ornaments, books and framed pictures on the walls.
