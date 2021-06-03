﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury

It's almost as big as her new California mansion

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury

Nichola Murphy
Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are not short of beautiful homes – they own a holiday home known as Casa Chipi Chipi and they have spent much of the coronavirus lockdown at their California house.

Plus, they recently expanded their property portfolio by purchasing another mansion in Beverly Hills in June 2020, which reportedly cost $26million.

Sofia and Joe's new home boasts an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and gym with 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. While the couple's current home is slightly smaller overall, it still boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a home theatre and a swimming pool, and was worth a whopping $10million, according to Variety.

It features luxurious decor that was put together with the help of Jennifer Bevan Interiors. The Modern Family star often shares glimpses inside on social media, take a look...

 

Sofia Vergara's garden

Sofia's garden has a round cream dining table and black chairs where she recently celebrated Memorial Day with her family.

 

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
A series of photos show a chic outdoor kitchen and BBQ area accessed from the house via a set of steps.

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Closer to the property is a set of rattan outdoor furniture with cream cushions and a rectangular table that sits on top of a white and cream striped rug.

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
For Thanksgiving, Sofia and Joe decorated the space by placing fairy lights in the trees. Several more wooden tables and white bean bags could be seen on the lawn.

 

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara's swimming pool

Sofia has shared several photos and videos of her outdoor swimming pool, which is surrounded by a patio area with potted plants and sun loungers. Large hedges surround the space, located behind the outdoor dining area near the house.

 

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara's kitchen

The America's Got Talent star's kitchen is all cream, with lanterns hanging over an island unit in the middle, large windows lining one side and cream floral blinds.

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Another snap showed off mirrored cabinets and an American-style fridge, as well as a round dining table that sits at the end of the open-plan space. It is surrounded by cream upholstered chairs and finished with a chandelier.

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara's dining room

Sofia and Joe enjoyed a date night in their dining room, which is flooded with natural light thanks to three sets of double doors. Wooden floorboards are topped with a cream rug, and a large dining table takes centre stage of the room.

 

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara's living room

The living room follows the same neutral colour scheme, featuring a cream sofa and chaise lounge sitting in front of the grand fireplace. Above hangs a black and white picture, while gold and cream chairs provide more seating for friends and family.

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Behind the sofa is another set of doors and a side table with a large indoor plant.

 

Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury
Sofia Vergara's walk-in wardrobe

Sofia often films inside her giant walk-in wardrobe, complete with white walls, a chandelier and shelves and racks for her clothes.

