Sofia Vergara's $10m home with Joe Manganiello is the epitome of luxury

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are not short of beautiful homes – they own a holiday home known as Casa Chipi Chipi and they have spent much of the coronavirus lockdown at their California house.
Plus, they recently expanded their property portfolio by purchasing another mansion in Beverly Hills in June 2020, which reportedly cost $26million.
Sofia and Joe's new home boasts an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and gym with 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. While the couple's current home is slightly smaller overall, it still boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a home theatre and a swimming pool, and was worth a whopping $10million, according to Variety.
It features luxurious decor that was put together with the help of Jennifer Bevan Interiors. The Modern Family star often shares glimpses inside on social media, take a look...
Sofia Vergara's garden
Sofia's garden has a round cream dining table and black chairs where she recently celebrated Memorial Day with her family.
