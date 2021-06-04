Carol McGiffin's French home is the ultimate sunshine retreat

Carol McGiffin is making a triumphant return to the Loose Women studio in London, but where does the star reside in France? Her gorgeous residence with her husband Mark Cassidy has been shown off via her Instagram feed and various virtual appearances. Take a look around…
GALLERY: Loose Women stars' stylish homes: Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson, Andrea McLean, more
Carol McGiffin's garden
On a gloriously sunny day, Carol stood in a picture-perfect garden, which could be the outside space at her own home. The lawned garden features many plant pots filled with gorgeous flowers and there are hedges around the perimeter. In the distance, the mountainous landscape can be observed.