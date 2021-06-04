﻿
Carol McGiffin's French home is the ultimate sunshine retreat

Loose Women star Carol has a home in the South of France

Rachel Avery
Photo: © Instagram
Carol McGiffin is making a triumphant return to the Loose Women studio in London, but where does the star reside in France? Her gorgeous residence with her husband Mark Cassidy has been shown off via her Instagram feed and various virtual appearances. Take a look around…

Carol McGiffin's garden

On a gloriously sunny day, Carol stood in a picture-perfect garden, which could be the outside space at her own home. The lawned garden features many plant pots filled with gorgeous flowers and there are hedges around the perimeter. In the distance, the mountainous landscape can be observed.

Photo: © Instagram
Carol McGiffin's house view

The presenter's home has stunning views and one day Carol showed off exactly what she sees from one of her windows when she snapped a photograph of a plant on the windowsill. As well as the gorgeous blue skies, the star has lots of greenery in view.

Photo: © Instagram
Carol McGiffin's bedroom

Carol frequently shows off her Scandi-chic bedroom on Instagram as she poses for mirror selfies. The room features tiled floors, cream walls and a cream leather bed. On the floor, Carol has two rugs: one with a cream and navy paisley pattern, and another plain cream. The bed is dressed with white sheets and a fluffy cream throw, and she has a black and white abstract painting hanging on the wall, matching the black frame of her mirror.

Photo: © ITV
Carol McGiffin's living room

The living room is extremely chic with a large cream sofa featuring a patterned bolster pillow and there are many photographs and prints dotted around the space. The wooden door and sideboard keep the space traditional, while the artworks add a modern touch.

Photo: © Getty Images
Carol McGiffin's home office

One day, Carol hosted Loose Women from her home office, revealing her private workspace. Her black bookcase is brimming with books and there is a large glass cabinet in the corner for more storage. The room also has a wooden desk, red patterned rug and wooden flooring.

Photo: © ITV
On another appearance, the star opted for a different angle, showing off more of the room. She also has an air conditioning unit, large vintage-style chair and a wooden framed photograph on the wall.

